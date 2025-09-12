12 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Montgomery County

Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, celebrates Hispanic and Latino history and culture in the United States. The celebration began as a week and was later expanded to be a month in 1988. Read up on 12 events in Montgomery County in honor of the month.
Thursday: Hispanic Heritage Month Kick Off Fiesta
5 – 7 p.m.
Montgomery College, SV Atrium, 51 Mannakee St., Rockville
Start off Hispanic Heritage Month at Montgomery College with a keynote speech by Watkins Mill High School principal Vilma C. Nájera, music by Orquesta Manplesa, activities and refreshments. The event is free.
Thursday: Sabor Latino
7 p.m.
BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown
Dance to salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton and more at Sabor Latino on Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and there will be a salsa lesson from 8 to 9 p.m. with music spun by DJ Ty-One. Admission is $10.
Thursday through Oct. 9: Latin American Film Festival
Various times
AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring
One of the largest showcases of Latin American cinema in North America, this event at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring includes screenings of award-winning films, in-person conversations with filmmakers and embassy-hosted parties. Tickets generally cost $15, and a ticket to all films is $200.
Sept. 12: Family Loteria Night
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Casey Community Center, 810 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg
Enjoy a night of lotería, a Mexican board game similar to bingo, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Kids can make crafts and all can enjoy games, a live performance and light snacks. Tickets cost $20 per household.
Sept. 13: 2025 Colores Exhibition Reception
5 – 8 p.m.
BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown
The BlackRock Center for the Arts is displaying work from Latino artists in the exhibit “Colores,” in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. During the reception, visitors can meet the artists and enjoy appetizers. The event is free with limited spaces; register at the link above.
Sept. 20: Chuchito Valdés
8 p.m.
BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown
Cuban jazz piano player, the son of Chucho Valdés, performs at the BlackRock Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$60.
Sept. 27: Learn Hispanic Dances at the Library
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Davis Library, 6400 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through a family-friendly dance lesson at the library. It’s free to attend.
Sept. 28: Hispanic Heritage Celebration for All Ages
2 – 3:30 p.m.
Rockville Memorial Library, 21 Maryland Ave., Rockville
Create papel picado (Mexican paper art) from 2 to 3 p.m., then test your knowledge of important Latino figures through trivia from 3 to 3:30 pm. The event is free and open to all.
Libraries across the county are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. For more, check out the full events list here.
Oct. 4: Flavor & Culture Hispanic Heritage Family Block Party
Noon – 3 p.m.
1337 Holton Ave., Takoma Park,
This free, family-friendly block party will include live music, giveaways, food, face painting and a dance contest with prizes.
Oct. 7: Talavera Tile Making
12:30 – 1:45 p.m.
Benjamin Gaither Center, 80A Bureau Drive, Gaithersburg
Learn to make talavera tiles, the colorful, geometric-patterned tiles from Mexico. There will also be a presentation on the history of Talavera on Oct. 3. The event is intended for those age 55 and older. It costs $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
View all Hispanic Heritage Month events from the City of Gaithersburg here.
Oct. 15: ‘The Most Beautiful Deaths in the World’ Documentary Screening with Filmmaker
1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center, 7995 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring,
“Las Muertes Más Bellas del Mundo,” or “The Most Beautiful Deaths in the World,” is a documentary about Salvadoran artists in Washington, D.C. The artists use their art to find belonging and heal from the trauma of the Salvadoran Civil War. Sign up to see the film at the link above. The event is free.
Oct. 16: 2025 HCCMC Hispanic Leadership Awards Gala
6 – 10 p.m.
Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 5701 Marinelli Road, Rockville
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Montgomery County is hosting an awards gala to celebrate Hispanic leaders in the community. Admission is $20.
Check out this Tasty Tidbits article for another delicious way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.