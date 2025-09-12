12 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Montgomery County

Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, celebrates Hispanic and Latino history and culture in the United States. The celebration began as a week and was later expanded to be a month in 1988. Read up on 12 events in Montgomery County in honor of the month.

5 – 7 p.m.

Montgomery College, SV Atrium, 51 Mannakee St., Rockville

Start off Hispanic Heritage Month at Montgomery College with a keynote speech by Watkins Mill High School principal Vilma C. Nájera, music by Orquesta Manplesa, activities and refreshments. The event is free.

7 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

Dance to salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton and more at Sabor Latino on Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and there will be a salsa lesson from 8 to 9 p.m. with music spun by DJ Ty-One. Admission is $10.

Various times

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

One of the largest showcases of Latin American cinema in North America, this event at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring includes screenings of award-winning films, in-person conversations with filmmakers and embassy-hosted parties. Tickets generally cost $15, and a ticket to all films is $200.

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Casey Community Center, 810 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

Enjoy a night of lotería, a Mexican board game similar to bingo, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Kids can make crafts and all can enjoy games, a live performance and light snacks. Tickets cost $20 per household.

5 – 8 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

The BlackRock Center for the Arts is displaying work from Latino artists in the exhibit “Colores,” in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. During the reception, visitors can meet the artists and enjoy appetizers. The event is free with limited spaces; register at the link above.

8 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

Cuban jazz piano player, the son of Chucho Valdés, performs at the BlackRock Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$60.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Davis Library, 6400 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through a family-friendly dance lesson at the library. It’s free to attend.

2 – 3:30 p.m.

Rockville Memorial Library, 21 Maryland Ave., Rockville

Create papel picado (Mexican paper art) from 2 to 3 p.m., then test your knowledge of important Latino figures through trivia from 3 to 3:30 pm. The event is free and open to all.

Libraries across the county are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. For more, check out the full events list here.

Noon – 3 p.m.

1337 Holton Ave., Takoma Park,

This free, family-friendly block party will include live music, giveaways, food, face painting and a dance contest with prizes.

12:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Benjamin Gaither Center, 80A Bureau Drive, Gaithersburg

Learn to make talavera tiles, the colorful, geometric-patterned tiles from Mexico. There will also be a presentation on the history of Talavera on Oct. 3. The event is intended for those age 55 and older. It costs $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

View all Hispanic Heritage Month events from the City of Gaithersburg here.

1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center, 7995 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring,

“Las Muertes Más Bellas del Mundo,” or “The Most Beautiful Deaths in the World,” is a documentary about Salvadoran artists in Washington, D.C. The artists use their art to find belonging and heal from the trauma of the Salvadoran Civil War. Sign up to see the film at the link above. The event is free.

6 – 10 p.m.

Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 5701 Marinelli Road, Rockville

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Montgomery County is hosting an awards gala to celebrate Hispanic leaders in the community. Admission is $20.

Check out this Tasty Tidbits article for another delicious way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.