How to celebrate Halloween in Montgomery County

Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in local haunted history, seeking kid-friendly events or in search of a spooktacular party, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween in Montgomery County. Check out our list of 11 activities below.

7 – 10:30 p.m. start times

Markoff’s Haunted Forest, 19120 Martinsburg Road, Dickerson

Markoff’s Haunted Forest features three spooky attractions: Markoff’s Midway, where guests can purchase food and drink; The Haunted Trail, a mile-long outdoor path with actors; and The Town, featuring a Western town haunted by zombies. The Town and Haunted Trail are recommended for age 12 and older. And in case you need a reminder that the actors are just wearing makeup, read Bethesda Magazine’s interview with the haunted forest’s makeup manager, Chris Knowles. Markoff’s Midway is free, The Haunted Trail costs $40-$50 per person and The Town costs $30-$35, depending on dynamic pricing.

Various times

Leech Woods, 11201 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus

Leech Woods is a historical site where the Hungarian immigrant Leech family lived in the 1790s. The family was mysteriously murdered and their store was robbed, and the Leech Woods haunted attractions are on the land of the Leech family’s homestead and store, according to local legend. The $50 tickets include a 30- minute walk through The Haunted Trail and a 20-minute ride and walk for the Horror Hayride. There are also individual tickets for each event: $30 for The Haunted Trail and $27 for the Horror Hayride. Both are recommended for age 12 and older.

Various times

Wheaton Regional Park, 2000 Shorefield Road, Silver Spring; and Cabin John Regional Park, 7400 Tuckerman Lane, Bethesda

Train stations “Día de los Trenes” at Cabin John Regional Park and “Trainsylvania” at Wheaton Regional Park will be decked out with pumpkins, ghosts and black cats for mini-train riders to find and check off on their “Eye Spy” card. Tickets cost $6-$9.

10:30 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 11:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sundays

The Puppet Co., Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo

In this puppet show for ages 4 through 8, Jennie the cat goes through a journey of self-discovery after receiving a Halloween card that calls her a scary cat. The show features tricks and treats, audience interaction and original music. Run time is approximately 45 minutes. Tickets cost $16 for age 2 and older.

5 – 7 p.m. Paddling begins at 4:30 p.m.

Black Hill Regional Park, 20930 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds

Acoustics & Ales, an event featuring live music and beer, teams up with Witchy Paddles, a costumed water paddling event, in celebration of Halloween. To participate in Witchy Paddles, register for the event, then dress up as a witch and bring your own paddle craft and gear. The paddling begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by a campfire, live music by band Sweet Yonder and local food and drink available for purchase. The free event is open to all ages.

7:30 and 10 p.m.

On St. Elmo, 4915 St. Elmo Ave., Bethesda

Don a costume and enjoy dinner, drinks and a show at On St. Elmo. Students and teachers from Flying Buddhas will perform a family-friendly show with chains and aerial hammocks at 7:30 p.m. followed by an adults-only pole performance. The event will feature a live DJ and signature Halloween cocktails. The event is free with food and drinks available to purchase: a table reservation is required.

4 – 7 p.m.

Public Safety Headquarters, 100 Edison Park Drive, Gaithersburg

Kids can show off their costumes, enjoy candy treats and learn about fire prevention and community safety at this free event hosted by the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

4 – 8 p.m.

The Woman’s Club of Chevy Chase, 7931 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase

This indoor haunted house, intended for ages 3 through 10, also offers an opportunity to make a craft in Artisans Alley, take photos with characters in the Hall of Portraits and roast s’mores over a fire pit. Timed entry tickets cost $20 for access to the Mystery Mansion haunted house, Hall of Portraits, Boneyard Bash and Artisan Alley, with food, drinks and s’mores kits available for additional purchase.

Oct. 31: Halloween Spooktacular with Max’s Best Ice Cream

6 – 10 p.m.

Max’s Best Ice Cream, 7770 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

For a sweet treat without the tricks, Max’s Best Ice Cream is giving away free candy, raffling 15 free scoops of ice cream until 8 p.m. and offering 10% off orders for customers wearing costumes. Halloween-themed cocktails for adults will be available for purchase.

8 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

Drag queens Tula and Regina will perform a Halloween-themed show. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume. Tickets cost $45, $36 for various BlackRock membership holders.

7:30 p.m.

The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda

Strathmore presents an immersive viewing of the 1922 film Nosferatu, accompanied by musicians in Strathmore’s Artists in Residence program. Tickets cost $34.