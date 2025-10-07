From Bethesda Magazine: Fun for everyone in Montgomery County

3 things to do if you’re a book lover

Attend a literary festival: Meet a favorite author, get a book signed and participate in discussions and Q&A sessions. The Kensington Day of the Book Festival, held each April, is a literary-themed street festival with author talks, readings and live music. The Gaithersburg Book Festival draws dozens of best-selling writers to the city each May. The Small Press Expo promotes artists and publishers of independent comics each September in Rockville. And in October, the F. Scott Fitzgerald Literary Festival celebrates The Great Gatsby writer who’s buried in Rockville.

Visit an independent bookshop: True bibliophiles can’t miss Second Story Books’ Rockville warehouse with its maze-like stacks containing a vast selection of used books in every category. For good reads along with friendly neighborhood vibes, check out favorites such as People’s Book (Takoma Park), Wonderland Books (Bethesda) or Politics and Prose (Chevy Chase, D.C.), where you can browse, get staff recommendations and just hang out. Enjoy your new read over coffee or a bite to eat at The Den, Politics and Prose’s in-house cafe.

Join a book club: Love mysteries, sci-fi or history? There are mystery book clubs at Connie Morella Library (Bethesda) and Marilyn J. Praisner Library (Burtonsville), which also hosts an African American book club. Other book discussion groups meet at library branches including Maggie Nightingale (Poolesville), Damascus and Kensington Park, and some even meet virtually. People’s Book has more than a dozen book clubs that meet monthly, with themes including sci-fi and fantasy, queer lit, history, psychology and poetry. At Politics and Prose, meet up for women’s biography, history and fiction groups.

3 things to do if you’re a fitness fan

Photo credit: Courtesy Kentlands Community Foundation

Compete in a run that’s fun: These races are beyond your basic 5K. Runners don Santa hats and jingle bells for the Run Under the Lights 5K held in November in Gaithersburg’s Seneca Creek State Park along the route of the annual holiday lights display. Rockville’s Suds & Soles 5K in June is followed by an after-race party with beer samples from local breweries. And live bands perform along the route of the Kentlands/Lakelands 5K, which is held in those Gaithersburg neighborhoods each August.

- Advertisement -

Try something new: Break out of a fitness rut with one of these uncommon workouts. Practice asanas while suspended in a hammock in an aerial yoga class, or do lunges and squats while rigged up to bungee cords in a bungee cardio class at Flying Buddha Studio in Gaithersburg. Movement in Rockville and Sportrock in Gaithersburg offer indoor rock climbing for all levels. Or sweat to the beat in a cardio drumming class, offered through Montgomery County Recreation (search “PPACT0004”) and the City of Rockville (search “Drums Alive”).

Play pickleball: If you haven’t yet tried the paddle sport that combines elements of tennis and badminton, what are you waiting for? Dill Dinkers, the indoor pickleball facility, has locations in Rockville and North Bethesda, and offers clinics and classes for all levels. If you already know how to dink at the kitchen line, you can skip the lessons and book court time. Montgomery County Recreation also offers classes and leagues at community and recreation centers. Montgomery Parks lists 41 parks that have outdoor courts (all first come, first served) with more planned for the future. And the Wheaton Indoor Tennis facility has indoor courts available to reserve.

3 things to do if you’re artsy

Glenstone. Photo credit: Glenstone Museum Split-Rocker

Visit a museum: Head to Glenstone, the world-class art museum in Potomac, to spark inspiration. The remarkable collection contains artwork from the 20th and 21st centuries, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Robert Gober and Michael Heizer. Architecturally impressive, the Pavilions, which house most of the galleries and surround an aquatic garden, seem to rise out of the hillside of the nearly 300-acre landscape. The dreamy grounds, with rolling meadows, shady woods and streams, are also the setting for iconic outdoor sculptures, such as the floral “Split-Rocker” by Jeff Koons. While admission is free, tickets are required.

Take a class: Along with painting, drawing and ceramics, you can learn glassblowing, silversmithing and stone carving at Glen Echo Park. Formerly the site of an amusement park, Glen Echo is a creative center with hundreds of visual arts, music and dance classes each year. The offerings go beyond typical studio art classes—although you can find those here, too—and include everything from screen printing and mosaics to pottery and jewelry-making workshops.

Craft with a cohort: Bring a crew or just a best bud to get creative together at a DIY studio. Hammer & Stain in Rockville offers workshops where you can paint sneakers, make cocktail-inspired candles, and personalize wood and glass crafts. Muse Paintbar in Gaithersburg hosts painting sessions with a stocked bar and kitchen for drinks and snacks. Rockville’s VisArts has “Cocktails + Canvas” classes that include all the supplies needed for an acrylic canvas painting, complimentary snacks and soft drinks, and wine and beer to purchase. If you really want to do it yourself, visit Scrap Happy Thrift at Germantown’s BlackRock Center for the Arts and pick up pay-what-you-can supplies to hold your own artsy party.

3 things to do if you’re a nature lover

Visit a nature center: These facilities offer more than park and trail information. Learn about local wildlife, meet animals such as raptors, reptiles and amphibians, and participate in educational programs, guided hikes and hands-on activities, such as maple sugaring and cider pressing. There are five nature centers run by Montgomery County—Black Hill Discovery Center in Boyds, Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton, Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda, Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville and Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville—plus the City of Rockville’s Croydon Creek Nature Center. Note that Meadowside’s nature center building has been closed for renovations with no reopening date announced.

Billy Goat Trail. Photo credit: Renee Sklarew

Take a hike with a great view: These favorite treks reward adventurers with beautiful vistas any time of year. Several trails lead to the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain in Dickerson, elevation 1,282 feet, where you can perch on boulders and peer over miles of treetops and farmland. Scramble up steep rocks on the Billy Goat Trail in Potomac for views of the Potomac River and the Mather Gorge. For breathtaking views of Great Falls without the rock climbing, try the Olmsted Island overlook. Start out from the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center and follow the trail, which is mostly boardwalk.

Connect with other nature lovers: Find others who share your passion for the outdoors at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, where you can join walking tours, workshops and discussions focused on planting and gardening. Grow your own produce alongside other green thumbs with the Montgomery Parks’ community garden program, which has more than 550 plots for local gardeners. Birding enthusiasts can check out the Montgomery Bird Club, which offers several birding trips each month as well as monthly meetings.

3 things to do to entertain kids

Plan for play time: Playgrounds are always a great option (check out our list of fun playgrounds on page 34 for ideas), but if the weather’s not cooperating, hit up an indoor play place. With trampolines, swings and climbing equipment that are fun but not too scary, My Gym in Potomac is a favorite for little ones. For older kids, thrills can be found at ZavaZone in Rockville, including a ropes course, ninja warrior obstacles and trampoline dodgeball. Little Towns Children’s Museum in North Bethesda is set up like a mini-neighborhood, with stations modeled after a grocery store, post office and fire station, where kids can role play and use their imaginations.

- Advertisement -

Take a science field trip: Educational outings aren’t just for school. Meet horseshoe crabs, fish, turtles, seahorses and other creatures that live in and around the Chesapeake Bay at the Glen Echo Park Aquarium. Participate in hands-on activities at Bethesda’s Kid Museum, where youngsters can use tools in a woodshop, play with circuits and robots, construct with cardboard or learn to crochet, to name a few. The Rockville Science Center offers classes and clubs for science-minded students and crafty kids. There are also drop-in sessions in the center’s Makerspace to work on projects and use tools such as 3D printers and vinyl cutters.

Imagination Stage. Photo credit: Courtesy Imagination Stage

See a show: Plays for young audiences are the specialty at Adventure Theatre MTC and Imagination Stage, two arts education institutions that have been around for decades. Both offer professional productions aimed at budding theatergoers in intimate settings that won’t overwhelm them. Glen Echo Park’s Adventure Theatre MTC stages productions adapted from children’s books and stories. Many of the main-stage shows and musicals at Imagination Stage in Bethesda are also based on children’s literature. The theater also produces interactive multisensory shows for children as young as 1.

3 things to do if you’re a foodie

Taste of Bethesda. Photo credit: Jenifer Morris/Courtesy Bethesda Urban Partnership, Inc.

Dig into a food festival: Tacos or dumplings? Burgers or kabobs? The solution for an indecisive food lover’s dilemma: food festivals, where you taste it all. Taste of Bethesda, held each October, features bites from about 40 eateries, as well as five stages of live music. In June, Taste of Wheaton draws around 10,000 people to Marian Fryer Town Plaza for samples from the area’s ethnically diverse restaurants.

The menu at Bouboulina includes a wagyu picanha steak. Photo credit: Deb Lindsey

Go on an ultimate day out: Treat yourself to breakfast, lunch and dinner at a few of Montgomery County’s best dining spots. Start with The Breakfast Club in Silver Spring, which offers all-day breakfast in an elegant art deco-inspired dining room. The menu includes classics such as pancakes and waffles, and specialties such as oxtail and grits. The next stop is downtown Bethesda for lunch at Woodmont Grill, where the barbecue ribs are popular and the prime rib French dip au jus sandwich is something of a cult classic. End the day with dinner at Bouboulina in North Bethesda. The newest eatery from the team behind Cava and fellow Pike & Rose restaurants Julii and Melina offers steak and seafood classics in a dark and upscale steakhouse atmosphere.

Take a cooking class: If you’re ready to lift your culinary skills to the next level, consider a cooking class at Sur La Table. The kitchen wares store at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda offers a variety of hands-on classes where you can learn to whip up a gourmet meal, prepare sweet treats and baked goods, or perfect homemade breads or pasta. The classes are led by professional chef instructors. There are also “Date Night” classes where you cook with a partner.

This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.