11 ways to celebrate Earth Day in Montgomery County

Earth Day may officially be April 22, but there will be plenty of ways to honor the planet this month. Whether you want to get outside, make crafts or learn about science, there’s something for everyone to do this April. Check out our roundup below:

Open during library hours

Priddy Library, The Universities at Shady Grove, 9636 Gudelsky Drive, #3-1200, Rockville

This art exhibit features various mediums and artists’ work from across the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., region. The theme of the exhibit is climate change and the human impact on ecosystems. Judy A. Greenberg, director emeritus of The Kreeger Museum, curated the event. From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, there will be an opening reception that allows guests to view the works and meet Greenberg and the artists. From 5 to 7 p.m. April 22, the library will host a panel discussion with Greenberg and various scholars from the University System of Maryland. All events and the exhibit are free.

9 a.m. – noon

506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

The City of Gaithersburg, the Environmental Affairs Committee, Georgetown Paper Stock and Techno Rescue are joining together at Bohrer Park to provide a free community shredding event. Participants will also have the opportunity to dispose of e-waste and donate food to support the Gaithersburg HELP pantry. For a full list of accepted food donations, e-waste and paper to shred, visit the link above.

10 a.m. – noon

14601 Wexhall Terrace, Silver Spring

Community members can help pick up trash on Wexhall Drive and in the forested areas near Greencastle Road in Burtonsville. This event is free and pre-approved for student service learning hours for Montgomery County Public Schools students. If there is heavy rain, the event will be rescheduled for May 3.

3 – 4 p.m.

Maggie Nightingale Library, 19633 Fisher Ave., Poolesville

Children ages 6 to 10 will examine decomposers such as earthworms and mushrooms through hands-on activities. Kids can exercise critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Registration is required for this free event. This early Earth Day event is presented by the Washington, D.C., area-based STEM company Science Connections.

2 – 2:45 p.m.

White Oak Library, 11701 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

This free event intended for elementary school-age children encourages kids to roll up their sleeves and get dirty while learning about soil and planting seeds.

2 – 4 p.m.

Marilyn J. Praisner Library, 14910 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

Kids age 5 and older can make crafts from “trash,” including paper straw necklaces, bottle cap stamps, milk jug suncatchers and yarn art at this free event.

9 – 11 a.m.

Winding Creek Local Park, 12326 Dewey Road, Silver Spring

The Potomac Conservatory is looking for 50 people to help clean up the Potomac River and make a difference in their community. The conservatory will provide materials, such as trash grabbers, gloves and trash bags, but participants can bring their own. Registration is required at the link above. The Wednesday before the event, a reminder email with safety protocols will be sent. The free event is open to all ages, but people age 17 and younger must have a parent or guardian present.

1:30 – 4 p.m.

Kensington Park Library, 4201 Knowles Ave., Kensington

Exercise your green thumb at this free garden party, complete with plant and gardening tools swaps, garden tours, free plant clippings and more. There will be speakers each half hour starting at 2 p.m. discussing composting, beekeeping, tree care and rainscapes. The link above contains guidance on what to bring for the plant and tools swaps.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sligo Creek Stream Valley Park, 15131 Anacostia Tributary Trail System, Silver Spring

Celebrate the Earth and the Takoma Park community with the City of Takoma Park. Participants can enjoy exhibitions from city departments and local environmental partners, snow cones, face painting, educational materials and arts activities. Some highlights include an electric vehicle showcase and a guided tree walk. The event is free and family friendly.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton

Brookside Gardens presents a free hands-on event with activities for little ones including live music, mascots, yoga, plant exploration and an art project using botanical watercolors. Registration is encouraged.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Marian Fryer Town Plaza, 2424 Reedie Drive, Wheaton

Montgomery County’s largest environmental festival occurs at the end of the month and has been in existence for a decade. The first 500 people to sign up at the link above will receive a gift. The festival will have electric car exhibits, vendors, music, games, activities for kids, face painting and more. Attendance is free. More information can also be found on Facebook.

4 – 6 p.m.

C&O Canal National Park, 11710 MacArthur Blvd., Potomac

There will be an iNaturalist training and nature walk in Potomac as a part of the weekend-long City Nature Challenge in the Washington, D.C., metro area. Participants will learn how to use iNaturalist, an online social network to learn about nature and biodiversity, then walk and learn about the Potomac Gorge. Participants can join a group walk or explore independently and reconvene in the last 15 minutes to discuss discoveries. The event is free and open to all.

3 – 4 p.m.

Rockville Memorial Library, 21 Maryland Ave., Rockville

To celebrate Earth Day, crafters will repurpose toilet paper rolls into roses at this free event.

For a full list of Earth Day events at Montgomery County public libraries beyond what was highlighted in this roundup, visit this list. For more local environmental protection resources and information, visit the Department of Environmental Protections’ website. To learn about Montgomery County’s curbside battery and electronic recycling program, check out our article here.