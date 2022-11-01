The Senior Director of Audience Development & Product is a critical role for our organization as we transition from print to a digital forward and audience first organization. This leadership role must balance the experience value required of our readers and advertising partners along with the economic value required of the business.
This person must be part “designer”- be objective and consider themselves in the shoes of our audience (readers and ad partners) in order to design incomparable experiences. They must understand the users, the business and technology. Figuring out how our products/platforms should grow to support the intended experiences will be key. Maintaining an evolving plan of action to support and produce this output will be critical.
Second, this person must be part “orchestrator”, like the conductor of an orchestra to ensure everyone’s working together to achieve the same goal of staging perfect, coherent experiences.
And third, part “champion.” They understand that our readers and ad partners make or break brands and all stakeholders inside the organization are committed to being audience centric.
This position reports to the president. Core responsibilities include:
Management
- Manages three full-time and one part-time employee, as well as an intern: a marketing and events manager, audience producer, engagement & product specialist, circulation and customer service manager and an audience intern.
- Trains and coaches direct-reports, and nurtures their career development
Brand experience
- Leads marketing strategies, communication plans, timelines and special projects
- Serves as the brand champion, collaborating with staff across departments to guide strategy for content, products, audience development and revenue
- Oversees the development and execution of brand strategies that align with our brand pillars and values to serve and grow our readers and advertisers
- Promotes our brand and drives audience engagement through marketing campaigns and events
- Sets the strategy for and oversees the execution of integrated marketing and communication campaigns to grow and engage our readership, support reader-generated content, promote events and drive reader revenue
- Sets the strategy for and oversees community partner relationships
- Direct and develop virtual and live events that build brand reputation and community presence
- Partner with creative director to establish and evolve visual presence across platforms, particularly Instagram, aligned with each platform strategy
Audience Development & Engagement
- Leads print and digital audience growth, including distribution, SEO and social media
- Drives engagement via newsletters, alerts, social and events
- Leads and spearheads the use of analytics and best practices to provide guidance to editorial, marketing and sales
- Edits content for social media, newsletters, headlines, marketing and more
- Identifies and implements digital content distribution partnerships such as Google News Showcase, Microsoft Start
- Direct and develop print circulation and distribution growth
- Develops strategies and oversees the execution of reader revenue programs, including evergreen placements and on-going campaigns
- Continually evaluate and make recommendations to develop and enhance database marketing capabilities that attract new consumers
- Set strategy for each social platform and oversee creation, curation, and posting of content to social channels
Products
- Develops strategies and oversees the day-to-day operations and production of digital products, including website and newsletters
- Oversees newsletter and website development in coordination with a third-party developer
- Partner with sales department in the development of new advertising offerings
- Supports production of and promotion of special content packages and campaigns such as voters guides, Best of Bethesda etc.
- Supports the strategies and promotion of print products such as Bethesda Magazine and Newcomers Guide currently and future opportunities.
- Leads and manages tech stack
Qualifications
- Knowledge and 5 + years’ experience in all sources of audience development and retention
- Familiarity with subscription-based product models
- Strong database marketing orientation
- Knowledge and understanding of consumer habits and how to generate engagement through digital, print and live events
- Ability to balance marketing goals and business targets
- Analytical and strategic thinker
- Experience with social tools such as Parse.ly, Google Analytics
- Our ideal candidate will be based in or proximity to Montgomery County Demonstrated ability to improve metrics related to digital media growth through various channels like newsletters, SEO, social, editorial optimizations, new traffic channels
Benefits
- We offer competitive salaries and provide many benefits and wellbeing initiatives for our employees:
- Medical, dental and vision insurance (Company pays 100% of employee coverage)
- Group Term Life Insurance ($100K employer paid)
- Long-Term Disability (100% employer paid)
- Voluntary benefits: Short-term disability, accident insurance, life insurance, long-term care, and more.
- 401K Retirement Plan (company match provided)
- Employee assistance program (EAP) to include wellness benefits
- Paid Time Off
- Paid holidays
- Paid community day of giving
Z-Pop Media is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.