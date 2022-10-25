Are you a visual thinker and creative problem solver? Are you looking for a company that will invest time in your development, support your professional growth and listen to your ideas? If so, this might be an opportunity for you.

Core Responsibilities:

Ability to create captivating , informative designs for Bethesda Magazine’s editorial content, including covers, features, and interior sections

, informative designs for Bethesda Magazine’s editorial content, including covers, features, and interior sections Provide art direction and management of freelance artists to produce powerful imagery for use across print and digital channels

of freelance artists to produce powerful imagery for use across print and digital channels Collaborate with audience, marketing, and sales teams to create dynamic visual solutions and elevate our content

Requirements:

5+ years of experience working in a creative position at a media company, design studio or similar environment

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and related applications

Passion and enthusiasm for the role of design and the importance of clear visual communication

Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively across departments and with external vendors

Experience designing within brand guidelines while delivering innovative solutions

Attention to detail and adherence to industry standards in prepress and production processes

Ability to manage multiple projects and delegate tasks as appropriate

Ability to work in-office a minimum of 2x/week

Willingness to work on-site more frequently as needed during project / issue deadlines

Ability to work at off-site locations as needed (i.e., telework)

Preferred Skills:

Experience with HTML and CSS in multimedia storytelling

Creation of video content for digital output, including social media

Familiarity with DSLR cameras and photo editing best practices

Ability to create illustrations, icons or other original visual content

Experience creating static or multimedia content for social media

Benefits

We offer competitive salaries and provide many benefits and wellbeing initiatives for our employees:

Medical, dental and vision insurance (Company pays 100% of employee coverage)

Group Term Life Insurance ($100K employer paid)

Long-Term Disability (100% employer paid)

Voluntary benefits: Short-term disability, accident insurance, life insurance, long-term care, and more.

401K Retirement Plan (company match provided)

Employee assistance program (EAP) to include wellness benefits

Paid Time Off

Paid holidays

Paid community day of giving

Z-Pop Media is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.