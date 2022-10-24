Do you want to build a career in innovative sales and advertising? Are you looking for a company that will invest time in your development, support your professional growth and listen to your ideas? Then, this might be an opportunity for you.

We are looking to hire a Media Solutions Specialist who is outgoing, self-motivated with a success driven mindset to join the team. Our focus is not just selling but to create a sense of community and build lasting relationships with our local advertisers. We want someone who will communicate with prospects and customers, understand their individual needs, and find the best fit with our product offerings. A creative individual who is passionate, innovative, is an unconventional thinker and fun!

The Media Solutions Specialist must recognize opportunities and turn leads into long-lasting partnerships. To be successful, this individual will have strong communication and computer skills, be organized, and excited about the challenges that come with an outbound sales role. The role requires the person to both love working with technology and love talking to customers — every day. Although no specific media industry experience is necessary, we are looking for candidates with a background/passion for sales, marketing and customer service.

The Media Solutions Specialist is responsible for advertising sales across diverse product platforms with a specific focus on digital and event sponsorship. The role reports to the Vice President of Business Development.

Core responsibility

Key focus will be to generate revenue/sales through direct sales of brand platforms and audience expansion programmatic solutions

Spearhead sales in unassigned territories with a “multi-touch” digital, print and event sponsorship, that puts businesses in front of the exact local audiences they want – affluent and influential to actively engaged community members in Montgomery County and upper NW DC.

Perform research on clients and competitors, trend analysis to identify untapped opportunities as well as determine marketing pain points and develop strategies to address those needs

Proactively prospect, qualify, grow and maintain an accurate account list on Magazine Manager (publishing CRM platform.) Generating reports as needed

Leverage a strong consultative approach for selling targeted marketing solutions

Exceed sales goals by actively building and growing a book of business

Lead new audience expansion digital Initiatives

Provide ongoing actionable insights into campaign performance to relevant stakeholders

Define, measure, and evaluate relevant media KPIs

Implement strategies to increase year over year performance by developing, monitoring, and continually optimizing client campaign performance

Collaborate with Director of Ad Ops on analyzing client’s audience extension campaign performance to provide real-time ideas that will increase campaign efficiency and performance

Maintain knowledge of industry best practices and new technologies

Lead event sponsorship

Identify partners and sponsorship opportunities including cross promotional campaigns

Identify & lead execution of creative revenue driving opportunities in the event space

Work directly with Marketing and Events Manager on planning & execution of content led events and launches with sponsorship opportunities

Identify & lead b2b lead generation & creative integration

Identify opportunities to improve event traction by proposing new ideas, tactics, content, and strategies that support event objectives

Support sales team lead generation with performance-based incentives

Network and promote a positive and consistent brand image on behalf of the company

Develop integrated media plans and support materials working collaboratively with internal teams including marketing, editorial, audience development, and ad-ops teams

Create compelling proposals and presentations

Requirements:

2 years related experience minimum

Strong sales stamina: A motivating communicator with plenty of grit

Drive and energy to manage multiple customer accounts while prospecting

Ability to prioritize, multi-task and perform effectively when things get busy

Experience with CRM software is desired

A data-driven thinker with analytical capabilities

A desire to make connections: Enjoy building relationships and connecting others.

Strong consultative sales, relationship building, and customer services skills

Goal-oriented.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

BA in Marketing, Communications, Media, Advertising, or other related fields strongly preferred.

Benefits:

We offer competitive salaries and provide many benefits and wellbeing initiatives for our employees:

Medical, dental and vision insurance (Company pays 100% of employee coverage)

Group Term Life Insurance ($100K employer paid)

Long-Term Disability (100% employer paid)

Voluntary benefits: Short-term disability, accident insurance, life insurance, long-term care, and more.

401K Retirement Plan (company match provided)

Employee assistance program (EAP) to include wellness benefits

Paid Time Off

Paid holidays

Paid community day of giving

Z-Pop Media is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.