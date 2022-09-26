Bethesda Beat, a vital outlet serving Montgomery County, Maryland, is looking for a savvy, enterprising reporter to cover growth and justice.

The need for low-income and middle-market housing is a national issue but a particular concern here in this jurisdiction of 1.1 million people outside Washington, D.C. In addition, the state’s most populous county requires reporting not only on crime but also on law enforcement and the administration of justice.

This role requires an ambitious mix of breaking news, enterprise and approaches driven by what readers need to know.

Candidates should have fluency covering development or crime, using public records and data, and explaining complex issues.

Who We Are

Bethesda Beat is an award-winning local news site. Bethesda Magazine is an award-winning bi-monthly publication that covers the people, places and issues in Montgomery County, Maryland. Both are published by Z-Pop Media, the leading media company in Montgomery County, one of the nation’s largest and most affluent and diverse counties.

What We Value

We are committed to:

Serving the community by producing extraordinary content and events that inform and engage local residents

Providing a work environment that is based on respect and that is inclusive to all and free of discrimination

Creating opportunities for advancement and growth for our employees

Responsibilities

Report breaking news as it happens—quickly, fairly and accurately. Expand stories if necessary.

Cultivate a network of diverse sources encompassing the spheres of development, real estate, crime and law enforcement.

Pitch and develop enterprise stories that readers can’t find anywhere else.

Use public records to find scoops and do data reporting, and use digital tools to present data visualizations.

Strategically use social media to build sources, track news and distribute content.

Qualifications

One-three years of reporting experience, including development or crime coverage, at a daily news organization

Excellent writing skills and the ability to tell a story

Excellent news judgment, audience awareness and understanding of journalistic ethics

Experience working in a digital publishing system

Familiarity with and interest in Montgomery County

Willingness to represent Bethesda Beat on audio and video platforms

Working knowledge of photography

Full fluency in Spanish a plus

To apply

Email Bethesda Beat acting managing editor Julie Rasicot (julie.rasicot@bethesdamagazine.com) and executive editor Anne Tallent (anne.tallent@bethesdamagazine.com) with a resume (as a PDF), references and links to a half-dozen clips that demonstrate breaking news and enterprise on education or development coverage. No phone calls, please.

The job is located in our office in North Bethesda. We offer a competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance and a matched 401K program, as well as flexibility for hybrid work and opportunities for career development.