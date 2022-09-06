Bethesda Beat, a vital voice covering Montgomery County, Maryland, is looking for a savvy, Spanish-speaking reporter to cover education and development.

About 160,000 students—nearly a third of them Hispanic—are enrolled in the public K-12 system, the 15th-largest in the nation; the area hosts higher education institutions as well as numerous private schools. The need for affordable and middle-market housing is a national issue but a particular hot-button topic here.

This role requires an ambitious mix of breaking news, enterprise and approaches driven by what readers need to know. This reporting role also produces a weekly education newsletter.

Candidates should have fluency covering education or development, using public records and data, and explaining complex issues.

Who We Are

Bethesda Magazine is an award-winning bi-monthly publication that covers the people, places and issues in Montgomery County, Maryland. Bethesda Beat is an award-winning local news site. Both are published by Z-Pop Media, the leading media company in Montgomery County, one of the nation’s largest and most affluent and diverse counties.

What We Value

We are committed to:

Serving the community by producing extraordinary content and events that inform and engage local residents

Providing a work environment that is based on respect and that is inclusive to all and free of discrimination

Creating opportunities for advancement and growth for our employees

Responsibilities

Report breaking news as it happens—quickly, fairly and accurately. Expand stories if necessary.

Work with editors to present relevant stories in Spanish and English.

Cultivate a network of diverse sources on your beat.

Pitch and develop enterprise stories that readers can’t find anywhere else.

Use public records to find scoops and do data reporting, and use digital tools to present data visualizations.

Strategically use social media to build sources, track news and distribute content.

Qualifications

One-three years of reporting experience, including education or development coverage, at a daily news organization

Full fluency in English and Spanish

Excellent writing skills and the ability to tell a story

Excellent news judgment, audience awareness and understanding of journalistic ethics

Experience working in a digital publishing system

Familiarity with and interest in Montgomery County

Willingness to represent Bethesda Beat on audio and video platforms

Working knowledge of photography

To apply

Email Bethesda Beat acting managing editor Julie Rasicot (julie.rasicot@bethesdamagazine.com) and executive editor Anne Tallent (anne.tallent@bethesdamagazine.com) with a resume (as a PDF), references and links to a half-dozen clips that demonstrate breaking news and enterprise on education or development coverage. No phone calls, please.

The job is located in our office in North Bethesda. We offer a competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance and a matched 401K program, as well as flexibility for hybrid work and opportunities for career development.