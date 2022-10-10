Bethesda Beat is an award-winning local news site. Bethesda Magazine is an award-winning bi-monthly publication that covers the people, places and issues in Montgomery County, Maryland. Both are published by Z-Pop Media, the leading media company in Montgomery County, one of the nation’s largest and most affluent and diverse counties.

What We Value

We are committed to:

Serving the community by producing extraordinary content and events that inform and engage local residents

Providing a work environment that is based on respect and that is inclusive to all and free of discrimination

Creating opportunities for advancement and growth for our employees

We are seeking an experienced Bookkeeper to perform duties related to invoicing and A/R. The ideal candidate must have a working knowledge of accounting principles, analytics oriented, multi-task well, pay close attention to detail, work independently and as part of a team.

This position will report directly to the President and work closely with all department heads to produce accurate and clear data representing the financial health of the organization.

This is a part-time on-site position.

Responsibilities

Support building financial goals and monthly, quarterly, and annual performance reports based on actual vs. budget (reconciling and reforecasting when required)

Coding and posting expenses in QuickBooks, tracking payables

Collecting employee expense reports and completing analysis of expenditures

Work with sales team on monthly client invoicing and managing/overseeing collections

Creating monthly sales commission reports for payment

Generating regular A/R reports for Sales Reps

Reporting monthly to executive leadership

Track departmental budgets

Creating and maintaining vendor accounts

Communicating clearly and effectively with clients, externally and internally.

Responding to inquiries promptly and thoroughly.

Filing and remitting taxes and other financial obligations Initiating and managing accounting and sales software used by the company- QuickBooks and Magazine Manager (publishing CRM system)



Qualifications

Minimum 2 years of experience in finance and/or accounting

Proficiency with QuickBooks Ability to multi-task, prioritize and complete assigned duties to ensure operational objectives are achieved Must possess a positive and professional demeanor in all interactions, under all circumstances

Strong customer service and interpersonal skills

Familiarity with media industry a plus

To apply

Email Chessie Williams (chessie.williams@bethesdamagazine.com) with a resume (as a PDF), and references. No phone calls, please.

The job is located in our office in North Bethesda. We offer a competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance and a matched 401K program, as well as flexibility for hybrid work and opportunities for career development.