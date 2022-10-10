Bethesda Beat is an award-winning local news site. Bethesda Magazine is an award-winning bi-monthly publication that covers the people, places and issues in Montgomery County, Maryland. Both are published by Z-Pop Media, the leading media company in Montgomery County, one of the nation’s largest and most affluent and diverse counties.
What We Value
We are committed to:
- Serving the community by producing extraordinary content and events that inform and engage local residents
- Providing a work environment that is based on respect and that is inclusive to all and free of discrimination
- Creating opportunities for advancement and growth for our employees
We are seeking an experienced Bookkeeper to perform duties related to invoicing and A/R. The ideal candidate must have a working knowledge of accounting principles, analytics oriented, multi-task well, pay close attention to detail, work independently and as part of a team.
This position will report directly to the President and work closely with all department heads to produce accurate and clear data representing the financial health of the organization.
This is a part-time on-site position.
Responsibilities
- Support building financial goals and monthly, quarterly, and annual performance reports based on actual vs. budget (reconciling and reforecasting when required)
- Coding and posting expenses in QuickBooks, tracking payables
- Collecting employee expense reports and completing analysis of expenditures
- Work with sales team on monthly client invoicing and managing/overseeing collections
- Creating monthly sales commission reports for payment
- Generating regular A/R reports for Sales Reps
- Reporting monthly to executive leadership
- Track departmental budgets
- Creating and maintaining vendor accounts
- Communicating clearly and effectively with clients, externally and internally.
- Responding to inquiries promptly and thoroughly.
- Filing and remitting taxes and other financial obligations
- Initiating and managing accounting and sales software used by the company- QuickBooks and Magazine Manager (publishing CRM system)
Qualifications
- Minimum 2 years of experience in finance and/or accounting
- Proficiency with QuickBooks
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and complete assigned duties to ensure operational objectives are achieved
- Must possess a positive and professional demeanor in all interactions, under all circumstances
- Strong customer service and interpersonal skills
- Familiarity with media industry a plus
To apply
Email Chessie Williams (chessie.williams@bethesdamagazine.com) with a resume (as a PDF), and references. No phone calls, please.
The job is located in our office in North Bethesda. We offer a competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance and a matched 401K program, as well as flexibility for hybrid work and opportunities for career development.