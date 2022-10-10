Bethesda Beat is an award-winning local news site. Bethesda Magazine is an award-winning bi-monthly publication that covers the people, places and issues in Montgomery County, Maryland. Both are published by Z-Pop Media, the leading media company in Montgomery County, one of the nation’s largest and most affluent and diverse counties.

What We Value

We are committed to:

  • Serving the community by producing extraordinary content and events that inform and engage local residents
  • Providing a work environment that is based on respect and that is inclusive to all and free of discrimination
  • Creating opportunities for advancement and growth for our employees

We are seeking an experienced Bookkeeper to perform duties related to invoicing and A/R. The ideal candidate must have a working knowledge of accounting principles, analytics oriented, multi-task well, pay close attention to detail, work independently and as part of a team.   

This position will report directly to the President and work closely with all department heads to produce accurate and clear data representing the financial health of the organization. 

This is a part-time on-site position. 

Responsibilities

  • Support building financial goals and monthly, quarterly, and annual performance reports based on actual vs. budget (reconciling and reforecasting when required)
  • Coding and posting expenses in QuickBooks, tracking payables 
  • Collecting employee expense reports and completing analysis of expenditures 
  • Work with sales team on monthly client invoicing and managing/overseeing collections 
  • Creating monthly sales commission reports for payment 
  • Generating regular A/R reports for Sales Reps  
  • Reporting monthly to executive leadership  
  • Track departmental budgets 
  • Creating and maintaining vendor accounts 
  • Communicating clearly and effectively with clients, externally and internally. 
  • Responding to inquiries promptly and thoroughly.   
  • Filing and remitting taxes and other financial obligations  
    • Initiating and managing accounting and sales software used by the company- QuickBooks and Magazine Manager (publishing CRM system) 

Qualifications  

  • Minimum 2 years of experience in finance and/or accounting 
  • Proficiency with QuickBooks  
    • Ability to multi-task, prioritize and complete assigned duties to ensure operational objectives are achieved 
    • Must possess a positive and professional demeanor in all interactions, under all circumstances
  • Strong customer service and interpersonal skills 
  • Familiarity with media industry a plus 

To apply

Email Chessie Williams (chessie.williams@bethesdamagazine.com) with a resume (as a PDF), and references.  No phone calls, please.

The job is located in our office in North Bethesda. We offer a competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance and a matched 401K program, as well as flexibility for hybrid work and opportunities for career development.