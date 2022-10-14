Z-Pop Media is looking for an enterprising and talented editor for Bethesda Magazine to develop and edit content, to execute our editorial strategy across platforms and to facilitate print and digital production.

This role requires a top-notch wordsmith with skill in understanding the diverse communities inside Montgomery County, shaping ambitious coverage, facilitating production that spans digital and print platforms, and collaborating with digital, audience and visuals colleagues.

Who We Are

Bethesda Magazine is an award-winning bi-monthly publication that covers the people, places and issues in Montgomery County, Maryland. Bethesda Beat is an award-winning online local news site. Both are published by Z-Pop Media, the leading media company in Montgomery County, one of the nation’s largest and most affluent and diverse counties.

What We Value

We are committed to:

Serving the community by producing extraordinary content and events that inform and engage local residents

Providing a work environment that is based on respect and that is inclusive to all and free of discrimination

Creating opportunities for advancement and growth for our employees

Responsibilities

Working to execute a strategy to increase Bethesda Magazine’s audience on all relevant digital, social and print platforms; grow our audience among millennial and Gen-Z residents; and diversify the voices and content to fully reflect our community

Contributing to the operation of the editorial department in conjunction with the executive editor and managing editor

Working with the executive editor and managing editor, as well as colleagues responsible for audience and digital strategy and visuals, to come up with and plan innovative editorial content, including service content, data visualizations and fresh story forms that reach our audiences where they are

Using news judgment and analytics to shape content to improve audience reach across platforms

Managing and editing narratives and service content, such as Best of Bethesda, Top Doctors, Top Attorneys and Top Places to Work

Facilitating editorial workflow, e.g., assigning stories, maintaining stringent editorial standards, adhering to deadlines and contributing to the production process

Helping to brainstorm and choose visuals and approve presentations as well as write headlines, decks and captions for digital and print platforms

Collaborating with journalists at Bethesda Beat to share ideas, sources, information and reporting resources, and to support editing there

Developing relationships with a broad swath of community members to understand and reflect various constituencies in our content

Editing numerous stories per issue. Helping writers shape complicated stories into compelling long-form magazine features by addressing big picture issues

Candidates should have deep knowledge of Bethesda and surrounding communities and experience:

Editing a consumer publication across digital, social and print platforms

Recruiting and managing freelance writers from a variety of backgrounds

Coming up with innovative story ideas and packages and ways to present them

Planning, managing and editing service content

Managing editorial copy flow

Working closely and collaboratively with an art department

The job is located in Bethesda Magazine’s office in Montgomery County. We offer a competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance and a matched 401K program, as well as flexibility for hybrid work and opportunities for career development.

Z-Pop Media is an equal opportunity employer intent on building a diverse newsroom that reflects the audience it serves. Candidates are encouraged to highlight new perspectives they can bring to our team.

Qualified candidates should send a resume, clips and salary requirement to Chessie Williams at chessie.williams@bethesdamagazine.com.