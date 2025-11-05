Good Samaritan, two others, injured in Rockville stabbing

Three people were hospitalized following a stabbing in Rockville on Monday morning. Two family members and a good Samaritan who tried to intervene suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, and a suspect in the incident is not in custody. [WUSA9]

Raskin, Delaney roundtable covers SNAP status

U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and April McClain Delaney (D-Md.) discussed the status of SNAP benefits as the government shutdown continues in Gaithersburg on Tuesday. Marylanders should see their November SNAP benefits, but there will be a one-week delay. [Montgomery County Media]

Rockville resident sentenced in connection to 2021 triple murder

Toyia Johnson of Rockville was one of six people sentenced in connection to a 2021 Labor Day shooting that killed three people. The shooters fired multiple rounds into a neighborhood party near the corner of Longfellow and 7th Streets, NW, and Johnson placed multiple 911 calls falsely reporting that the getaway car was stolen. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a low of 38 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Incumbent Jud Ashman leads Gaithersburg mayoral race, unofficial results show

MCPS to explore public-private partnerships to fund some facility needs

What we know about Woodmont Grill’s closure in Bethesda