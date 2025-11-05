MCPS parents push for funding to fix schools during county budget forum  

After attending multiple county school board meetings where frustrated parents have been urging the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) to fix its buildings, Damascus High School parent Ashley Vespoli had one question for county Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno during a county budget forum Monday night.

“Is the county executive prepared to go to war with us” to fight for funding? Vespoli said.

She was among several community members who attended a Monday night budget forum at the Carver Educational Services Center in Rockville to tell county officials what they believe should be included in the fiscal 2027 county budget that County Executive Marc Elrich will recommend to the County Council.

Elrich did not attend the forum, so Madaleno explained the process of determining a county operating budget along with discussing Elrich’s priorities and past spending. The session was one of many that are being held until Nov. 18 to gather feedback for planning the county budget for the next fiscal year.

Several Damascus High parents spoke in support of MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor’s recommended $2.7 billion six-year capital improvements program (CIP) to fix schools. The proposal includes replacing Damascus High School by 2031.

“We’ve been in the CIP many, many times. We keep getting delayed. MCPS is telling us county budget restraints is delaying it, you’re telling us it’s MCPS making these decisions … I don’t want to waste my time,” Joanna Woessner told Madaleno. “Can you please tell me how I can not waste my time and how we can get a new school built for Damascus in the next CIP?”

Madaleno encouraged parents to first advocate for their priorities to the school board, which must approve Taylor’s CIP proposal, and then to the county executive and the council.

“Demand the County Council to increase the debt limit so that we can afford these projects,” Madaleno said.

The MCPS CIP is funded from several revenue sources, including general obligation bonds. The bonds are loans made to governments that then pledge to pay back the money using whatever means are necessary, including taxation. Every year, the council sets spending affordability guidelines that outline how much bonded debt the county can take on, which limits spending on capital projects.

Madaleno said the county has maintained roughly the same level of funding for its capital budget over the past 17 years. Doing so has allowed the county to reduce its debt and meet guidelines set by bond rating agencies.

He said increasing the bonded debt would require a “certain degree of political risk,” but that Elrich was willing to fight alongside parents to get funding to improve school infrastructure.

Madaleno also noted that Elrich supports Taylor’s efforts to push for more funding to fix schools in his CIP proposal.

“We were sitting there just hours ago — the executive was like, ‘Come on, we can do this. We can do this. We can find the money. We can do this plan,’ ” Madaleno said.