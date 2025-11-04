What we know about Woodmont Grill’s closure in Bethesda

After Woodmont Grill’s abrupt closure on Tuesday night, little explanation has been provided about why the long-time downtown Bethesda dining staple shuttered and what comes next for the space next to Tastee Diner and the towering Marriott International headquarters.

Opening under the name Houston’s in the early 1990s – later changing to Woodmont Grill in 2008 – the restaurant at 7715 Woodmont Ave. had been a popular destination of downtown Bethesda’s dining scene for decades. The restaurant provided an elevated and intimate experience where diners met for business meetings, dates and special occasions.

Woodmont Grill earned six recognitions in Bethesda Magazine’s Best of Bethesda 2025 Readers’ Picks, including winning best business lunch spot and best restaurant in Bethesda.

The abrupt closure surprised many in the downtown community and beyond.

- Advertisement -

Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), who represents the Bethesda area, told Bethesda Today on Monday that he received many text messages, emails and comments from constituents who were disappointed about the closure of Woodmont Grill.

“Anytime a business is closing in Montgomery County, is bad news and something that we should be avoiding,” Friedson said. “Obviously, you never want to see this news, and you can tell by the response from the community how much interest there was and how popular this restaurant was.”

Dan Simons, co-founder of Founding Farmers Restaurant Group and a Garrett Park resident, said Friday in a LinkedIn post he would miss the restaurant, describing the food and service as “impeccable.” Simons also offered a helping hand to former Woodmont Grill employees for support, networking or introductions to restaurant jobs.

“When a community loses a restaurant, restaurant workers lose their jobs and their teammates, a restaurant owner loses, and the loyal regular diners lose … it sucks for all involved,” Simons wrote.

One of those loyal diners included Steven Bonavita, a Kensington resident who works in downtown Bethesda. Bonavita had a lunch reservation on the day of the closure, he told Bethesda Today on Monday.

Bonavita said he was “bummed” to hear of the closure, having eaten at the restaurant since it was called Houston’s. He noted that he frequently ate at Woodmont Grill for business lunches and the closure meant there were fewer options for professional and quick lunches in downtown Bethesda.

The financial advisor also said he and his girlfriend of nearly five years had their first date at the Woodmont Grill and they have eaten there on every anniversary since. Bonavita said he will miss the restaurant’s Thai noodle salad and the mint tea.

Lunch crowd in the dining room at Woodmont Grill in Bethesda on August 16, 2019. Photo credit: Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

After Tuesday night’s closure, Hillstone Restaurant Group, which owns Woodmont Grill and the property, told Bethesda Today in a statement that a “diminishment of parking over time” as well as complications with adequate staffing were some of the reasons why the grill closed.

“As a company, we continually deliberate on where best to place our focus and resources. This often evolves over a long period of time and involves many factors. For Woodmont Grill, some of the considerations have been a diminishment of parking over time and the challenge to keep the restaurant adequately staffed to ensure our service standards,” the restaurant group said in the statement. “While Woodmont Grill has represented us well with a beautiful building and many valued guests over time, we feel it is best to focus our efforts on our other restaurants.”

- Advertisement -

Hillstone Restaurant Group is based in Los Angeles and operates more than 30 restaurants across the country, according to the Hillstone website.

Sixty-five employees at Woodmont Grill lost their jobs due to the closure, according to the Maryland Department of Labor layoff notice site.

Two employees recently spoke to Washingtonian under the condition of anonymity about the closure. One of the front-of-house employees said she and her colleagues had not known about the closure until the night of the closure, while a kitchen employee said he learned about the closure while reading the news the following morning.

“It was a straight gut punch,” he said.

According to Washingtonian, Woodmont Grill employees received official notice of the closure and termination the next day. They will be paid and receive benefits for 60 days.

The two employees noted the Woodmont Grill had been experiencing understaffing issues. In turn, the grill had difficulties filling the restaurant’s dining room to capacity due to a Hillstone policy that only allowed servers to work three tables at a time, according to the Washingtonian.

“Everyone said it was going to eventually close because of how bad we were doing. But it didn’t look like that on the outside to guests,” the front-of-house employee said. “But, yeah, we were struggling.”

Parking issues

Regarding parking issues cited by Hillstone, there has been a recent history of limited parking in the area at the Woodmont Corner Garage. The county-owned garage has 1,055 long-term parking spaces, 14 electric vehicle chargers, 22 handicap accessible spaces and eight motorcycle spots.

In August 2022, as Marriott International headquarters opened in Bethesda, the hospitality company entered into an agreement with the county to lease the garage and restrict parking at the Woodmont Corner Garage to only Marriott employees from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The move drew ire and frustration from area businesses that said the limited parking was hurting their businesses. Months later, Marriott and county officials agreed to partially reopen the garage to allow the public to park on weekdays starting at 11 a.m. That policy remains.

Allie Williams, president and CEO of the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement to Bethesda Today on Monday that the garage now provides “critical” parking access for residents, employees and customers for the area. He also said he had not heard recently from retailers or businesses about issues or concerns related to the Woodmont Corner Garage.

“While there were early concerns during the transition, we’ve heard from many member businesses and patrons that the garage remains a convenient and valuable asset to the downtown area,” Williams said. “The Chamber supports thoughtful use of shared infrastructure, especially when it supports both economic activity and accessibility.”

What happens next?

So, what will happen to the more than 6,000-square-foot restaurant?

For now, the Woodmont Grill property remains under the ownership of Hillstone Restaurant Group.

Some speculation on social media and online points to Marriott buying the property for redevelopment. However, no plans have been submitted to the Montgomery County planning department for such a project, according to the Montgomery Planning development dashboard.

Williams called Woodmont Grill’s closure a “loss.”

“Not just for diners, but for the employees and the ecosystem of surrounding businesses that benefit from steady foot traffic,” Williams said. “We hope the space will be revitalized with a new tenant that continues to enhance the vibrancy of Downtown Bethesda.”