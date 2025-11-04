Tasty Tidbits: Pati Jinich hosts burrito pop-up, book signing at Marriott HQ in Bethesda

Mexican chef and La Frontera host Pati Jinich is hosting a burrito pop-up this week at the Marriott International headquarters’ MI café at 7750 Wisconsin Ave.

The pop-up will offer breakfast and lunch burritos, bowls, desserts including flan and tres leches cake, and beverages such as cacao horchata and agua frescas, according to the menu. Salsas, chunky guacamole and sides of refried beans and rice will also be available.

The five-day event began on Monday morning and will run from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. every day until Friday afternoon.

During the pop-up, there will be special events including a cookbook signing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. On Friday, there will be a toast (with agua frescas) to the “last burrito.”

Jinich, a Chevy Chase resident who was born and raised in Mexico City, was named as one of Bethesda Magazine’s 2025 Women Who Inspire. Jinich, 53, began her career in Washington, D.C., as a political analyst, but decided to pivot to food, teaching cooking classes at the Mexican Cultural Institute in D.C.

Eventually, Jinich was tapped to host her own cooking show and partnered with local PBS affiliate WETA-TV for Pati’s Mexican Table, which is now in its 14th season. More recently, Jinich is hosting La Frontera, a PBS culinary travel docuseries focused on the U.S.-Mexican border, and Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana, which follows Jinich as she travels the Pan-American Highway from Alaska to Argentina.

Fontina Grille to relocate to Derwood in fall 2026

Fontina Grille, a long-time Italian restaurant in Rockville, will be moving from its current location at 801 Pleasant Drive in King Farm Village Center next year and reopening in a new space in Derwood in fall 2026, according to a mid-October press release from property developer EYA.

“This new chapter gives us the opportunity to continue serving our loyal guests while welcoming new neighbors in a dynamic and growing community,” Ali Abduljabbar, owner of Fontina Grille, said in the release.

Fontina Grille’s new location is less than 1.5 miles, or a six-minute drive, away from its current location, according to Google Maps.

After 15 years in the King Farm neighborhood, lease negotiations between the restaurant and King Farm Village Center recently fell through, causing Abduljabar to find a new space to build out, according to Store Reporter.

That new space will be more than 5,000 square feet on the ground floor of The Laureate, a multifamily building in the Westside at Shady Grove neighborhood. The new restaurant will face the corner of Columbia Avenue and Gramercy Boulevard and feature a private dining room and “enhanced outdoor seating,” according to the release.

McLean Quinn, President and CEO of EYA, said he was “thrilled” to welcome Fontina Grille to the mixed-use development, which will leave one retail space remaining at The Laureate. EYA is the developer of the property.

“As a beloved part of the broader community already, Fontina Grille will bring a new gathering place to the heart of Westside, serving as a lively community hub where neighbors can come together and enjoy an exceptional dining experience.”

For now, the restaurant remains open in the King Farm neighborhood, and it is unclear when the eatery will move.

Saints Row Brewing founders look for new ownership

The owners of Saints Row Brewing in Gaithersburg are looking for buyers so they can step down from the business and have more time to focus on their family, co-owner Tony Prebula told Bethesda Today last week.

Prebula and his wife, Lacy Prebula, originally launched Saints Row Brewing in Rockville in 2017. In May 2022, the couple moved brewing operations to its current location at 15 Fulks Corner Ave., Suite 101-102. At this time there are no specific plans about who will take over ownership of the brewery; however, Prebula does plan to step down at “some point in the next year,” he said.

“The goal was always to do what we enjoy doing, to be able to provide ourselves a quality of life at home, and to share what we enjoy doing with people in our neighborhood, in our community,” Prebula said. “Our family has grown since then … we have four kids. They range in age from 9 to 2. And my time at work has been really just something that is continuing to take more of me away from home.”

Prebula said he and his wife have taken the last year to “reflect” on their priorities and feel it is best to step away and find someone else to take charge of the brewery operations.

“I do want to be able to spend more time and energy and just my efforts closer to home and with my kids before they get too old,” Prebula said. According to Prebula, the brewery will not close and its team will stay in place to help “keep the ship running the same way it already has.”