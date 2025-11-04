Become a Member
Government & Politics

‘Making sure that nobody falls through the cracks’: MoCo mom helps people buy groceries

Minister matches neighbors with grocery buddies in need

By Jimmy Alexander - WTOP
November 4, 2025 4:24 p.m.
SNAP
A bilingual sign referencing SNAP benefits is seen on the door of a Walgreen's frozen food aisle. A recent change in federal law means fewer people will be eligible for the food assistance program. Photo credit: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It’s the 35th day of the government shutdown and with the future of SNAP benefits up in the air, a Montgomery County, Maryland, mom leapt into action by joining a grassroots effort that she saw online.

A week ago, Kristin Schmidt, senior minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Silver Spring, saw a video on Facebook of someone who took on what they call a “Grocery Buddy.”

The person took their grocery buddy shopping at a supermarket and made sure that even if their SNAP benefits ran out, they would not go hungry.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

