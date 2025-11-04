‘Making sure that nobody falls through the cracks’: MoCo mom helps people buy groceries

It’s the 35th day of the government shutdown and with the future of SNAP benefits up in the air, a Montgomery County, Maryland, mom leapt into action by joining a grassroots effort that she saw online.

A week ago, Kristin Schmidt, senior minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Silver Spring, saw a video on Facebook of someone who took on what they call a “Grocery Buddy.”

The person took their grocery buddy shopping at a supermarket and made sure that even if their SNAP benefits ran out, they would not go hungry.

