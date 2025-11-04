MCPS to explore public-private partnerships to fund some facility needs  

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will explore partnering with private companies to pay for some facility projects included in its proposed $2.7 billion six-year capital improvements program (CIP), Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the county school board Tuesday.

A public-private partnership, also called a P3, allows a school district to partner with a private-sector company to get new construction projects started faster, without requiring the district to pay the upfront costs, according to a district presentation during a work session on the proposed CIP.

The ongoing construction of the Purple Line is the most well-known local example of a P3, with the state partnering with the private sector to build the 16-mile light-rail that will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton when completed.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said the Carver Educational Services Center in Rockville is an example of an MCPS facility that could be suitable for a public-private partnership to make needed renovations.

The center “could be a great project for a partner to work with us, and a good example of us going into the [public-private partnership] space, where this could generate a really significant win-win,” Taylor said. “Not just for Montgomery County Public Schools, but also for our community.”

MCPS employees working in the Carver center have long complained of issues within the building, including recently raising concerns about mold and air quality. The complaints spurred the district to deep clean the building, but union leadership representing support staff in the district told Bethesda Today the remediation efforts, while important, aren’t enough to ensure proper working conditions. The proposed CIP includes funding to plan and construct a new central office headquarters on the Carver center site.

According to MCPS officials, the district would identify schools or other facilities with needs that could be addressed through a partnership, then solicit a private-sector partner or team, which often includes builders, architects and financial backers. That team would then design, build, finance and sometimes maintain the buildings under a long-term contract. The district would pay its private partners over time based on whether they meet performance standards such as keeping the building in good condition.

“It’s just like our home where we don’t have the upfront capital to often pay for your home, so you take out that 30-year mortgage,” Andrea Swiatocha, MCPS deputy chief of facilities management, said during the district’s presentation to the board. “We don’t have enough upfront bonds and capital, so we are stretching the funding over a longer period of time.”

A P3 partnership could lead to projects being built faster because the district would not have to wait for separate funding cycles providing limited funds to pay for them, according to MCPS. The cost of construction could be spread out over time and the private partner would take on the cost of any delays or overspending. Other options could include private partners handling routine maintenance for buildings, according to the presentation.

However, the district would have to ensure that the contracts are carefully written, and planning and oversight of the projects would be vital to protect taxpayers’ money and ensure quality, according to the presentation. The total cost for a given project could also be significantly higher because the district would be paying the bill over time rather than as construction occurs.

If MCPS were to move forward with such a partnership, it would be following a path similar to that chosen by Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS), which was the first jurisdiction in the country to use a public-private partnership to build and maintain its schools, according to The Washington Post.

In the Tuesday presentation, the district noted that PGCPS has a $485 million public-private partnership package, and is paying about $33.5 million a year split between its operating and capital budgets – totaling more than $1 billion over its 30-year contract.

Taylor’s CIP recommendation includes $3.5 million for “facility planning,” which would include hiring an adviser to review the district’s building portfolio, assess the district’s needs and identify any potential projects that could be funded through such partnerships.

Swiatocha told Bethesda Today after Tuesday’s meeting that the $3.5 million in the recently proposed CIP would only cover hiring an adviser for the P3, among other facility planning needs such as a consultant for an elementary school boundary study. MCPS would likely work with the adviser for a year to evaluate the district’s buildings and then to determine a proposal that may interest developers, Swiatocha said. If the district were to move forward with a public-private partnership, funding would likely be included in the fiscal year 2029 CIP.

Any proposed CIP funding changes would need to be approved by the school board and then the County Council. The district would also have to go through a county permitting process similar to other construction projects, Swiatocha said.

Swiatocha and Taylor pointed to the renovations needed at the Carver Educational Services Center as a project that could be funded with a partnership. Taylor said the office complex, located at 850 Hungerford Drive in Rockville, could be combined with retail, restaurants, housing, community services and more to become a “one-stop shop” not only for MCPS families, but also for those in the community.

The Carver campus is located between the Rockville and Shady Grove Metro stations and is accessible by bus. It is also near the Montgomery College campus, commercial businesses and Rockville Town Center.

“It’s an enormous footprint in terms of square footage but also of cost,” Taylor said. “And so thinking about this in a more holistic view of … how could we spare that cost, in part to the taxpayers, yet also deliver economic development to the community and leverage some of the great location that our campus is right now?”