As enrollment declines, MCPS projects drop of nearly 7,000 students by 2032  

Enrollment in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) decreased by 2,641 students from 2024–2025 to 2025-2026, and the decline is expected to continue with the district projecting a drop of 7,000 additional students over the next six years, according to MCPS officials.

As the county school board considers what construction projects to fund in the coming years, MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor is pointing to the declining enrollment as a major factor in a number of changes he’s proposing — including using Crown High School in Gaithersburg, which is currently under construction, as a holding school rather than opening it in 2027 as scheduled.

“We would like to explore the idea of potentially making Crown a holding school for a few years while we continue to assess our enrollment projections,” Taylor said at an Oct. 16 county school board meeting where he announced the proposal. “[To] make sure that we are fully utilizing our buildings to their highest and best value, this makes a lot of sense. That being said, it can make a lot of sense and still be a terrible idea.”

School districts rely on enrollment numbers for long term planning for facilities, budgeting and staffing. For example, as Taylor noted in the Oct. 13 presentation, the district used to “chase capacity” by increasing the number of schools built when enrollment increased, and closing schools when enrollment decreased.

Taylor spoke of the sharp decrease in enrollment during an Oct. 13 community presentation of his recommended 2027-2032 capital improvements program (CIP). The Crown proposal, along with others included in the CIP, has generated concern and pushback from families in some school communities.

According to MCPS, the district’s student enrollment dropped from about 159,000 students to roughly 156,500 students – a drop of 2,641 students from 2024-2025 to 2025-2026.

One major factor leading to the decline is decreasing kindergarten enrollment, the result of decreasing birth rates in Montgomery County, officials noted during the Oct. 13 presentation and an Oct. 14 school board meeting.

From 2014 to 2023, the number of births in the county decreased from roughly 13,200 to about 10,900 in total over the nine years. From 2014 to 2025, the number of kindergarteners in MCPS decreased from about 11,600 to approximately 9,900 in total.

In addition to decreasing kindergarten enrollment is having an impact, enrollment of international students is also declining, Taylor said during his Oct. 13 presentation.

“This is a big hit to our community, and it’s something that we need to be attentive to because it has a ripple effect that will influence the decisions that we make moving forward,” he said.

Board member Karla Silvestre said during the Oct. 14 meeting that international student enrollment was sitting at about 2000 students a year since the pandemic. Now it’s been cut by 50%, she said.

From 2017-2018 to 2019-2020, MCPS enrollment increased from 161,500 to 165,300 — before plummeting to 152,200 in the 2021-2022 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of students then increased to 160,600 in the 2022-2023 school year, before reverting to a downward trend.

MCPS’s current enrollment of about 156,500 students is expected to drop to 149,700 by the 2031-2032 school year, a decrease of about 6,800 students, according to the district.

While the district is seeing a decline in enrollment, it doesn’t change the number of facilities that it must maintain, MCPS staff said at an Oct. 14 school board meeting.

At the Oct. 14 meeting, several board members noted that growth or declines in enrollment aren’t even across the district. For example, according to data shared at an Oct. 30 school board meeting about enrollment in schools that will be impacted by the Crown High School boundary study, Clarksburg High is projected to have 26 more students by the 2031-2032 school year. Damascus High is supposed to have an increase in enrollment between now and the 2027-2028 school year, before enrollment at the school declines again.

MCPS staff said the district keeps track of births in the county to predict enrollment, but that factor is made complicated by families moving. The planning board also has a “student generation rate” which projects how many students the district would yield from different housing types.

The district is also projecting to have more open high school seats than previously predicted for high schools that will be impacted by the boundary study for Crown High School, according to the Oct. 30 school board meeting. During the 2021-2022 school year, the district predicted that high schools would be over capacity by a total of 1,838 students by the 2027-2028 school year. However, a total of 957 open seats is now expected in high schools included in the Crown boundary study alone, according to MCPS.