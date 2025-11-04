Incumbent Jud Ashman leads Gaithersburg mayoral race

Editor’s note: This story, originally published at 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2025, was updated at 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2025 to include reactions from the mayoral candidates and information about voter turnout.

Incumbent Jud Ashman appears to have won his third full four-year term as mayor of the city of Gaithersburg, fending off challenger Tiffany Kelly, according to unofficial city election results released Tuesday night.

As of Tuesday at 10:45 p.m., Ashman was winning the mayoral race with 4,364 votes to Kelly’s 1,552 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Ashman, 54, became the city’s mayor in 2014 after former Gaithersburg mayor Sidney Katz was elected to represent District 3 on the Montgomery County Council. He was officially elected by voters in 2015 and was re-elected in 2017 and 2021.

Kelly, 50, has never held elected office, but has described herself as well-connected through her community advocacy. She works as a grants manager for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but has been furloughed amid the government shutdown.

During his re-election campaign, Ashman leaned on his years of experience governing in Gaithersburg – first on the City Council and later as mayor. He touted a recent overhaul of the city’s zoning code to allow for more housing types and investments in multi-modal transportation as examples of what he has been able to accomplish so far.

Kelly campaigned on a promise to represent Gaithersburg’s least fortunate residents. She supports capping rent increases for older housing and requiring developers to build more moderately priced dwelling units as part of new residential projects in the city.

It remains to be seen whether Ashman will serve the entirety of his third term as mayor. During a recent candidate forum, Ashman acknowledged that he had been asked to run for the District 3 Montgomery County Council seat being vacated by Katz in 2026, but said he had not reached a decision on the matter.

“It’s a big decision, and I do find it flattering to receive the encouragement, but there’s a lot of conversation that would have to happen before I’m in a position to make an announcement about that,” Ashman said at the forum.

Ashman and Kelly could not immediately be reached for comment about the results on Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Ashman wrote that he was “grateful to and honored by” the city of Gaithersburg.

“Lots and lots of people to thank, but to the community at large for whom I’ve served in office for the last 18 years, I pledge to continue spending every day working to make good on the trust you’ve given me, and helping to make Gaithersburg the very best it can be,” Ashman wrote.

In a social media video Wednesday morning, Kelly said she hopes analyzing the data from Tuesday’s election will help her and candidates like her develop “a strategy moving forward to drive the change we need.”

“I have to say, to get 1,552 votes, just over 25% of the votes, as an unknown person who’s never run for office? Absolutely amazing,” Kelly said in the video. “I’m so glad that we now have a new base of people that we can begin to work with.”

City Council

In addition to the mayor, two at-large seats on the City Council were on the ballot this year. There were four candidates, including two incumbents and two challengers.

As of Tuesday at 10:45 p.m., incumbents Lisa Henderson and Jim McNulty were leading the pack of council candidates, with 4,202 and 3,515 votes, respectively.

Henderson, a 58-year-old Montgomery County government employee, and McNulty, a 51-year-old real estate agent, were elected in 2021 and were seeking their second four-year terms on the council in Tuesday’s election. Both had Ashman’s endorsement.

In third place with 2,069 votes on Tuesday night was Chris Thoms, a 26-year-old state legislative manager who volunteered for Republican Larry Hogan’s gubernatorial re-election and U.S. Senate campaigns.

Omodamola Williams, a 38-year-old activist with the Montgomery County Racial Equity Network who ran unsuccessfully for a City Council seat in 2023, had the least number of votes on Tuesday night at 1,557.

Turnout in this election was higher than in Gaithersburg’s last, with nearly 6,000 ballots cast early, by mail and in person on Election Day. That’s out of 42,311 registered voters in the city.

Preliminary voter turnout for the 2025 Gaithersburg election was 14.06%, up from 12.12% in 2023, when three city council seats were on the ballot.

The majority of ballots this year – 3,131 – were cast by mail, according to city elections officials. The remaining 2,818 were cast in person either on Election Day or during early voting on Oct. 26.

As with the mayoral race, results for the city council race are not official yet, The results published by the city Tuesday night must still be certified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Once the results are certified, the winners of the election will be sworn in during a special council session at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17.