CEO of Bethesda’s EagleBank to retire next year

After seven years at the helm, Eagle Bancorp Inc. CEO and President Susan Riel is immediately relinquishing her post as chair of the Bethesda bank’s board and plans to retire in 2026, according to the bank’s parent company. The abrupt decision comes after the bank reported another huge quarterly loss last month. [Washington Business Journal]

Fuddruckers no longer returning to Montgomery County

Fuddruckers, the burger chain that left downtown Silver Spring in 2019, will no longer be returning to Montgomery County following a dispute with its landlord here. The landlord of the space at 819 Ellsworth Drive has begun marketing it to replacement tenants, stating “it was our decision to move on.” [Washington Business Journal]

New York City nonprofit to open culinary training center in downtown Silver Spring

Emma’s Torch, a nonprofit organization based in New York City, plans to open a culinary training center in downtown Silver Spring. The center, located at the former home of Scion Restaurant and NaiNai’s Noodle & Dumpling Bar at 1200 East-West Highway, will cater specifically to refugees, asylums and survivors of human trafficking. [Source of the Spring]



Today’s weather: Sunny with a high near 61. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

