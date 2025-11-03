Voters in Gaithersburg head to the polls Tuesday  

Tuesday is Election Day for the city of Gaithersburg, where the mayor and two at-large City Council seats are on the ballot.

The nonpartisan election is open to city residents. Here’s what you need to know about voting:

When and where can I vote?

In-person voting will be at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park at 506 S. Frederick Ave. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. All Gaithersburg residents who choose to vote in person must cast their ballots at this location.

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot can drop it off at any of the seven secure ballot drop boxes throughout the city. In addition to the Activity Center at Bohrer Park, ballot drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

Rosborough Center: 201 Russell Ave.;

City Hall: 31 S. Summit Ave.;

Crown Farm: 803 Crown Park Ave.;

Kentlands: 320 Kent Square Road;

Robertson Park Youth Center: 801 Rabbitt Road; and

Spectrum Town Center: 239 Spectrum Ave.

All main-in ballots must be placed in a drop box or postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted.

Running for mayor are incumbent Jud Ashman and challenger Tiffany Kelly.

Ashman, 54, became the city’s mayor in 2014 after former Gaithersburg mayor Sidney Katz was elected to represent District 3 on the Montgomery County Council. Ashman was officially elected by Gaithersburg voters in 2015 and has been re-elected twice.

Kelly, 50, has never held elected office. She is a grants manager for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but is currently furloughed as a result of the government shutdown that began Oct. 1.

There are also four candidates running for two at-large seats on the City Council.

Among them are incumbents Lisa Henderson, a Montgomery County government employee, and Jim McNulty, a real estate agent. Henderson, 58, and McNulty, 51, were elected in 2021 and are each seeking a second four-year term on the council.

Also running for city council at-large are challengers Chris Thoms, 26, and Omodamola Williams, 38.

Thoms is a legislative manager for the state who previously worked for Republican Larry Hogan’s gubernatorial re-election and U.S. Senate campaigns.

Williams, 38, is an activist with the Montgomery County Racial Equity Network who ran unsuccessfully for a council seat in 2023.

What if I’m not registered to vote in Gaithersburg?

Gaithersburg residents who are registered to vote in Montgomery County are automatically registered to vote in the city’s elections.

Gaithersburg residents who have not previously registered to vote in Montgomery County can register to vote at the polls on Tuesday.

People who plan to register to vote on Tuesday should bring an approved form of identification, such as an MVA-issued license or change of address card, showing residency in the city.

People who register to vote on Tuesday will be asked to cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted once election officials verify their eligibility.

Note that not everyone with a Gaithersburg address is a resident of the city. People can use the city’s address and parcel map to see if their residence is within city limits.

Where can I find more information?

Bethesda Today has a voters guide with information about the election, including profiles of the candidates. To learn more about the mayoral candidates’ views on city issues, people can read about a virtual candidate forum hosted by East Gaithersburg United in late October.

Voters can also consult the city of Gaithersburg’s voting information page.