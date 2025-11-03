Stabbing in Derwood townhome community leaves three injured

Three adults were hospitalized after suffering injuries Monday morning in a stabbing in a townhome community in Derwood, according to Montgomery County police.

The scene is secure, police said Monday morning in a statement to Bethesda Today. No suspects are in custody.

Around 9:20 a.m., county officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to Indian Hills Court for the report of a stabbing, according to a police statement, MCFRS radio transmissions, and a social media post by MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The incident occurred in the Redland Crossing townhome community near the intersection of Crabbs Branch Way and Indian Hills Drive. The Shady Grove Metro station is less than a mile from the townhome community.

Crews transported three “trauma patients” to local hospitals, Piringer said.

County police did not provide additional details about the incident or those injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.