Sewing needles in Rockville Halloween candy a ‘hoax,’ police say

Rockville police have determined the 9-year-old child of a local family who reported finding sewing needles in packages of Halloween candy is responsible for the incident, the Rockville City Police Department said Monday morning in a Facebook post.

“This incident understandably raised concern within our community, and we are grateful that it did not present a broader threat to public safety,” police Chief Jason West said in a statement on the Facebook post.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, Rockville police said, and it remains an isolated incident. There was “no evidence” of any malicious tampering within the community either, police said, calling the incident a “hoax.”

The parents initially discovered the needles after using a magnet to test their children’s Halloween treats “as a safety precaution,” police said. After significant media coverage of the initial report of the tampered candy, the parents spoke with the child again, which is when the child admitted to tampering with the candy.

On Saturday, Rockville police sent out a notice on social media advising parents and guardians to inspect candy and treats collected by trick-or-treaters. The notice said the department received “reports” that two children were given packages with gummy bears containing sewing needles while trick-or-treating in the area of Welsh and West Edmonston drives in Rockville.

Testing Halloween candy for needles, razors, drugs, poison or other types of tampering stems from a Halloween urban legend that has spooked parents for decades.

There has been one documented case of a child being killed by tainted Halloween candy in the U.S., involving Ronald Clark O’Bryan, who killed his son. In 1984, O’Bryan was convicted and executed in Texas for killing his 8-year-old with cyanide-laced Halloween candy. He intended to collect his child’s life insurance policy after the killing, according to the Associated Press.

The department continues to encourage parents and guardians to “remain vigilant and inspect Halloween candy and treats each year as a routine safety practice.”