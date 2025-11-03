Sewing needles inside trick-or-treaters’ candy, Rockville police say

Rockville City police are investigating a report that two children received candy with sewing needles inside while trick or treating on Halloween. [DC News Now]

Bethesda food bank launches relief program for federal workers

With the federal government shutdown in its second month, Bethesda food bank So What Else has launched a program to provide relief to federal workers. [NBC4]

No historic designation for Comsat building in Clarksburg

The Montgomery County Planning Board says the former home of Communications Satellite Corp.’s research and development arm, known as the Comsat building, should not be designated as a historic structure. The decision opens the door to development options for the property. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62

