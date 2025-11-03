From Bethesda Magazine: Nine newsmakers with Montgomery County ties

Since being diagnosed in 2022 with Lou Gehrig’s disease (also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS), Potomac’s Brooke Eby has chronicled her experience on social media and advocated for ALS research funding. Now the 36-year-old is out with a new line of adaptive clothing. Eby spent a year working with Silverts, an Ontario-based apparel company, to design items that incorporated Silverts’ adaptive functionality but catered to younger customers. “I went from using a cane to a walker to a wheelchair very quickly and did not have any clothing that made my life easier,” says Eby, who was featured in Bethesda Magazine’s Women Who Inspire in 2023. After discovering Silverts’ pants, she says she was eager for more options, and her B.E. Collection includes stylish basics that can be dressed up or down. “There are so many young people living with disabilities that want to look cute while still having clothes that are easy to put on.” A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to Team Gleason, which focuses on patient care and resources for people with ALS.

Katie Feeney, a 2021 graduate of Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, joined ESPN as a sports and lifestyle content creator in August. She has posted videos from the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York, a Formula 1 car race in the Netherlands and the sidelines of college and professional football games. The 23-year-old has more than 14 million followers across social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. After graduating from Penn State University in the spring, Feeney moved to New York City for her new job.

Margaret Hutton’s debut novel, If You Leave (Regal House, October 2025), follows the lives of two women, Lucille and Audrey, who are working in Washington, D.C., at the end of World War II. The story goes back and forth between 1944 and 1973 with the women sharing perspectives on their friendship, which is strained after Lucille leaves her daughter behind for Audrey to raise. The 57-year-old Chevy Chase author, who is a former environmental reporter and marketing copywriter, researched the time period in D.C. to make the details authentic, describing the book not as historical fiction but as a novel with a historical background.

When Dan Simons was asked by WTOP to host a podcast about local entrepreneurs, the co-founder and co-owner of Founding Farmers restaurants didn’t hesitate to take the local radio station up on the offer. “I love teaching, learning and mentoring,” says Simons, 55, who lives in Garrett Park. “I know how many mistakes I’ve made on my entrepreneurial journey. … I hope to tease out stories and lessons from others.” Simons’ podcast, Founding DC, has recorded eight episodes since it started in April. Guests have included Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes, who started a gymnastics academy; Susan Tynan, founder of Framebridge, an online custom framing business; and Just Ice Tea co-founder Seth Goldman. By humanizing the stories of starting a business, Simons says he hopes the podcast makes listeners feel that becoming an entrepreneur is within reach. In August, Simons recorded a TED Talk, You Don’t Have to Choose Between People and Profit.

Democracy International, Gina and Eric Bjornlund’s Bethesda-based business they founded in 2003, came to an abrupt halt in January, when the Trump administration froze funds to the U.S. Agency for International Development. The Bjornlunds’ enterprise with more than 300 employees and offices in two dozen countries relied on government contracts for most of its global development work (the company now has 21 employees in Bethesda and 26 overseas). Looking to do something new, the couple started Democracy Journeys, an initiative within the organization offering high-end international trips with tours of cultural sites along with the chance to meet local journalists, politicians and activists over dinner. “Now, more than ever, Americans and travelers from around the world need meaningful ways and opportunities to explore democratic ideas, histories and communities together,” says Gina, 58. The first small group excursion (capped at 15) was slated for October to the Western Balkans (Kosovo and North Macedonia). Future trips are planned for Armenia, Mexico and other locations. “We’re doing our best to meet the moment,” says Eric, 67. “Gina and I have worked for our whole careers trying to build democracies and support human rights around the world. We believe in it, and we want people to know about it.”

In The Great Math War: How Three Brilliant Minds Fought for the Foundations of Mathematics (Basic Books, November 2025), Jason Socrates Bardi delves into the disputes between mathematicians Bertrand Russell, David Hilbert and L.E.J. Brouwer in what became known as the foundational crisis in mathematics. Bardi, 55, spent years researching articles, books and letters written in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, uncovering how the work of the three mathematicians was impacted by global events including World War I. The Bethesda journalist says the book is written for a general audience and explores the concept of infinity and philosophical ideas behind math. “There is growing literature that suggests that mathematics arose before language,” he says. “It’s something fundamental to human beings.” Bardi also wrote The Calculus Wars (Basic Books, 2007) and The Fifth Postulate (Trade Paper Press, 2008).

Christine Kuehn says it took a long time for her to come to terms with the shocking discovery that grandparents she never met were German spies for the Axis powers during World War II. The Kensington author, who is retired from a career in journalism, public relations and nonprofits, spent 30 years researching their past—starting and stopping several times—and ultimately deciding to be the narrator of her family’s story in her first book, Family of Spies: A World War II Story of Nazi Espionage, Betrayal, and the Secret History Behind Pearl Harbor (Celadon Books, November 2025). “I’m a reflection of my father, but I’m not a reflection of my grandfather,” Kuehn says. “I look at the courage it took my dad to walk away from his family—and that’s what I walk away with, that courage and determination to be the person I wanted to be,” says Kuehn, 62. She says she wanted to write the book to share a piece of history that not many people know about. “I felt like it needed to be told,” Kuehn says. “You can’t hide the truth.”

This appears in the November/December 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.