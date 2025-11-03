High school football week 9: No. 4 Quince Orchard and No. 15 Sherwood get wins in season finales

The football regular season for Montgomery County public schools is in the books, as teams now turn to the postseason. No. 4 Quince Orchard and No. 15 Sherwood each took care of business. A battle of one-loss teams saw one make a statement. And Bethesda-Chevy Chase heads into the playoffs with strong momentum. Here is a brief recap of this week’s action:

Rankings are from The Washington Post going into last week’s games.

For complete schedules, scores and standings from around the county, visit our High School Sports Zone.

No. 4 Quince Orchard finishes 9-0

- Advertisement -

The No. 4 Quince Orchard Cougars (9-0) shut out the Gaithersburg Trojans 35-0 on the road Friday night, finishing the regular season undefeated. Cougars senior quarterback William Drakeford Jr. accounted for three touchdown passes and ran for another. This is also the fifth time this season that the Cougar defense has held an opponent to zero points. The Cougars head into the postseason looking to win back-to-back state championships.

No. 15 Sherwood defeats Richard Montgomery, finishes 8-1

The No. 15 Sherwood Warriors (8-1) had their highest point total this season in a 53-7 victory at the Richard Montgomery Rockets (6-3) on Thursday night. Warriors junior quarterback Matthew Larsen tossed three touchdowns on 68.8% passing. The running game was also effective, as senior AJ Lopez and junior Frankie Saunders combined for multiple big runs. Concluding their regular season on back-to-back road trips, the Warriors cap off the year with eight wins.

Churchill takes down Paint Branch at home

In a battle of one-loss teams, it was the Churchill Bulldogs (8-1) who had the edge on Thursday night, defeating the Paint Branch Panthers (7-2) at home 20-18. Bulldogs junior quarterback Hunter Humphries had two touchdown passes, and senior running back Acque Ashwood ran more than 60 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldogs had a 20-6 lead in the fourth quarter, but a pair of touchdown runs by Panthers running back Alijah Bah (he had three total) cut the lead to 20-18. However, it was too little too late as the Bulldogs were able to hold on, snapping the Panthers’ seven-game winning streak.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase ends season on high note

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons defeated the Whitman Vikings (3-6) on the road 24-8 on Thursday night, ending the regular season 6-3. Seniors Andre Ekani, Jack Nucci and Keith Kibisu each had a touchdown run. After starting the year 2-3, the Barons pulled off four consecutive wins.