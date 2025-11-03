County Council to hear briefing on local impacts of federal health care changes 

The Montgomery County Council this week will hear a briefing about the local impacts of changes to federal health care programs, introduce a $7.75 million spending package to support residents impacted by the federal government shutdown, and interview a nominee to lead the county’s Department of Environmental Protection.

The council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Federal healthcare briefing

Following an Oct. 14 briefing about how recent federal actions have impacted grants for nonprofits and food assistance for families, the council will hear a briefing Tuesday morning about the local impacts of changes to federal health care programs.

A panel from the county’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), including Director James Bridgers, will brief the council on upcoming changes resulting from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law by President Donald Trump in July.

The law cuts $1.2 trillion from the federal budget over the next decade through major reforms to Medicaid and other social services.

As a result of the law, many Medicaid recipients will soon be subject to new work requirements and must prove their eligibility for the program more frequently. Some, such as refugees and asylees, will automatically become ineligible for coverage.

In Montgomery County, between 16,610 and 22,360 people are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid because of new work requirements and eligibility redeterminations, according to the council staff report.

The council staff report indicates that the most impacted group of county residents will be low-income single adults who are currently covered through the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion.

$7.75 million spending package

The council is expected to officially introduce a $7.75 million spending package on Tuesday to support county residents impacted by the ongoing government shutdown and other recent federal actions.

The council unveiled the spending package during a press conference last week. Of the $7.75 million, $3.5 million would be used to address food insecurity that is expected to worsen as a result of a lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding.

Of the remaining $4.25 million, $2.25 million would be distributed to local nonprofit groups through two grant programs.

The package also includes $1 million for the county’s Short-Term Housing and Resolution Program, $500,000 for the MoCo Pride Center to support services for LGBTQIA+ county residents , and $500,000 for the county’s Economic Development Fund.

All of the money in the spending package would come from the county’s reserves, council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) said during the press conference last week.

A public hearing and vote on the spending package is scheduled for Nov. 18 with the intention that the funds would be available in time for the holidays.

Department of Environmental Protection nominee

The council will interview Jennifer Macedonia, County Executive Marc Elrich’s nominee to lead the county’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Macedonia most recently worked as a deputy assistant administrator in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Air and Radiation. She left that role in January, according to her resume.

If confirmed by the council, Macedonia would take over for Jeff Seltzer, who has been the acting DEP director since Sept. 7, according to Elrich spokesperson Scott Peterson.

Prior to Seltzer taking over as acting director, the department had been led by Jon Monger, who was appointed as director in 2023 and now works as a government administrator in Washington state, according to his LinkedIn profile.

If confirmed by the council, Macedonia would receive a yearly salary of $250,000, county Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno wrote in an Oct. 10 offer letter. Seltzer would continue as acting director until Macedonia’s appointment takes effect, Peterson said.