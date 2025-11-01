Part of Jones Mill Road in Chevy Chase set to close Sunday for Purple Line construction

Starting on or about Sunday, Jones Mill Road between Jones Bridge Road and Coquelin Terrace in Chevy Chase will be closed for about two weeks to allow construction of the light-rail Purple Line in the area, according to an update from the Maryland transportation and transit officials.

The closure is expected to last through Nov. 16.

During the closure, crews will work to “complete utility relocations and construction of the Purple Line underpass” at Jones Mill Road, according to the Purple Line website.

Road detours will be in place for drivers and a map can be viewed at this link. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

The 21-station Purple Line is expected to become operational in late 2027, running from Bethesda to New Carrollton. The 16-mile line will connect riders to the Metro’s Red, Green and Orange lines as well as to MARC and Amtrak trains and bus services.

Pending Purple Line noise waivers

In downtown Silver Spring, Maryland Transit Solutions, the public-private partnership building the Purple Line, is looking to start working outside daytime hours on the construction of the Spring Street Bridge in November and continue into next year, according to a temporary noise waiver application submitted to the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Wednesday.

The bridge closed in June 2024 for construction and was originally slated to reopen in January 2025. Delays in the completion stemmed from issues with constructing the bridge’s foundation and replacing overhead utilities over active train tracks.

The department reviews requests for temporary noise waivers. According to DEP, the county designates normal construction hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The county’s Noise Control Law, however, allows the department to issue temporary noise waivers to allow after-hours and nighttime construction if the benefit of the project to the public “offsets the noise” created by the construction.

According to the application by Maryland Transit Solutions, the upcoming construction work includes building new embankments at the bridge site and a new bridge deck.

The after-hours construction is expected to begin Nov. 10 and last until Jan. 30, 2026, according to the application. Work hours would extend from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“The night work is required to complete the bridge while working around the impacts” on tracks used by [the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority] and CSX below the bridge, the application said. “CSX and MTA restrict when work can be done within the track area. Some work will be scheduled during off peak hours.”

The application also noted that crews are “diligently” working to complete the bridge and will conduct the “noisiest” construction operations during the day.

The traffic detour around the Spring Street Bridge continues, but it was unclear Friday when the bridge construction will reopen. But the bridge construction is expected to run through the rest of the year.

Comments, questions or requests for documents related to the Spring Street Bridge noise waiver can be submitted to depnoisewaiver@montgomerycountymd.gov, according to the waiver notice. Comments will be received until Nov. 15.

A second Silver Spring temporary noise waiver application is also pending for after-hours construction from 16th Street to Talbot Avenue near the Spring Street Bridge.

According to the application, the construction involves the final section of the crash wall along the Purple Line track alignment. The construction operations include concrete formwork and placement using an excavator, crane and concrete pump trucks. Crews will also perform soil compaction work, which can produce ground vibrations, during the day, according to the application.

“Nighttime work is necessary to allow completion of the walls before temperatures become unfavorable for concrete curing,” the application said.

The Purple Line expects to begin this work on or around Nov. 10 and complete it by Jan. 10, 2026. The application requests after-hours work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Comments, questions or requests for documents related to the 16th Street crash wall construction noise waiver can be submitted until Nov. 7 to depnoisewaiver@montgomerycountymd.gov, according to the waiver notice.