With federal food aid disruptions looming, Germantown’s Upcounty Hub provides relief

Officials from the county, state and federal levels gathered with staff at the nonprofit Upcounty Hub in Germantown on Friday to emphasize the work being done locally in response to an expected disruption of federal food aid.

When the federal government shut down Oct. 1 after the U.S. Senate failed to pass a stopgap spending bill, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for the month had already been distributed.

But no SNAP funds have been authorized for the month of November, leaving beneficiaries of the nation’s largest food program – including roughly 70,000 in Montgomery County – without grocery money starting Saturday.

Local food assistance providers such as the Upcounty Hub at 12900 Middlebrook Road are scrambling to meet the anticipated increase in demand as a result of the shutdown.

“We have families who donated to the Hub who are husband-and-wife federal workers, who now need our support,” Grace Rivera-Oven, a county school board member and founder of the Upcounty Hub, told elected officials during Friday’s visit. “The tables have turned a little bit.”

U.S. Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-Dist. 6) of Potomac said at the Upcounty Hub on Friday that she continues to be “heartbroken and appalled” by President Donald Trump’s refusal to tap into contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing, as has been done during past shutdowns.

“It is incredibly dangerous – an illegal disservice – to our people, raising the stakes of the shutdown,” McClain Delaney said.

As a member of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, McClain Delaney said she worked hard to try to ward off any disruption to federal food aid as a result of the shutdown. SNAP is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The federal narrative is playing out. But in the interim, we have to mitigate and stop the pain,” McClain Delaney said of leaders at the local and state levels. “By doing it neighbor to neighbor and building back up is how we are not going to break.”

State and local response

In Montgomery County, the County Council on Tuesday announced a $7.75 million spending package to support residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the government shutdown and other federal actions.

Of the total amount, $3.5 million would be used to address food insecurity if the council approves the spending Nov. 18.

“No matter how hard they try to deny basic services and programs, no matter how much they come to attack us, we’re going to continue here to work with our nonprofit community and we’re going to continue to look at the future,” council President Kate Stewart said on Friday at the Upcounty Hub.

At the state level, Gov. Wes Moore (D) on Thursday declared a state of emergency and signed an executive order to release $10 million in funding to the state’s food assistance providers.

Sen. Nancy King (D-Dist. 39) on Friday said some leaders in the Maryland General Assembly met earlier in the week to discuss the possibility of the state extending SNAP benefits for a couple months. Ultimately, she said, the lawmakers determined that “we’re not in the financial shape in the state to do that right now.”

Friday marked McClain Delaney’s second visit to the Upcounty Hub since the shutdown began. The first was on Oct. 1, when she held a press conference with fellow members of the House Democratic Women’s Caucus to discuss the reasons behind the shutdown.

Trump and Republicans in Congress have said the blame for the shutdown lies with Democrats, who refused to support a resolution to keep funding the government temporarily while budget discussions continue.

Most Senate Democrats voted against the Republicans’ resolution in an effort to secure GOP concessions on health care subsidies and other funds, including SNAP funding, slashed as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed earlier this year.

In response to the government shutdown, the Upcounty Hub on Oct. 13 designated special hours for federal workers and contractors.

As of Friday, nearly 100 people impacted by the shutdown have visited the nonprofit’s choice food pantry during the designated hours, which are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, according to Director of Operations Marko Rivera-Oven, Grace Rivera-Oven’s son.

To access the choice pantry during that time, people should bring a pay stub, a federal ID or an email as proof of their connection to the federal government as an employer, Marko Rivera-Oven told Bethesda Today in an interview. The pantry is open to the general public the rest of the week.

The organization is also exploring the possibility of adding resources for pets to its pantry, Grace Rivera-Oven told elected officials at the Upcounty Hub.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make that pain a little bit better,” she said.