Takoma Park man allegedly hid in locker room showers, recorded women

A Takoma Park man, 44, is being held without bond for allegedly recording women who were showering in gym locker rooms. At the bond hearing Thursday morning, Montgomery County police said Tshikundi Taty wore a wig and mask to disguise himself and sneak into the locker rooms. [The Washington Post]

Search continues for missing 10-year-old

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in their search for 10-year-old Wise Dickerson who was last seen in Montgomery Village on Aug. 6. [WUSA9]

Bethesda resident takes on Air France over lost fencing equipment

A Bethesda fencer went on a months-long quest to recoup $2,700 of lost gear from Air France. [The New York Times]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 57 degrees

