A peek at Sweeteria, downtown Bethesda’s forthcoming Thai dessert café

Sweeteria, a Thai dessert café, is planning to open its second Montgomery County location this fall, according to co-owner Soranan Karikarn.

During a Tuesday visit to the new space, Karikarn told Bethesda Today that most of the renovations to the 7525 Old Georgetown Road space are complete and his team is waiting to schedule final county inspections required before opening. At the earliest, Karikarn said he hopes to open sometime in late November or before Christmas, at the latest.

The restaurant is expected to offer the same sweet treats and drinks as the downtown Silver Spring location, including honey toasts, custard buns, Pandan floats and Thai tea lattes, as well as savory Thai dishes for lunch and dinner, Karikarn said.

Sweeteria’s new location will be near the Bethesda Metro Station, as well as the recently opened Lidl grocery store, and next door to a future Shake Shack. It is opening in the former home of St. Arnold’s Mussel Bar and Tyber Bierhaus.

- Advertisement -

A sign hung in front of Sweeteria Bethesda’s new space shows what treats are to come. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Signage is already in place on the building’s blue awning, façade and windows. There are also signs facing the sidewalk with photos showcasing some of the food and drinks that will be offered.

The 4,000-square-foot eatery is spacious in comparison to its storefront in Silver Spring and includes a variety of tabletop and high-top seating. The cafe also features an original wood-top bar from the space’s previous tenants that will serve as additional seating and provide diners with a view of drinks being made.

Karikarn opened the original Sweeteria in October 2020 with his wife, Ditlada Wichaidit. Karikarn’s family also owns Khao Thai, a longtime downtown Silver Spring Thai restaurant that is adjacent to Sweeteria.

In an interview with Bethesda Today, Wichaidit said Tuesday that Sweeteria’s goal is to share Thai dessert culture, cuisine and flavors with anyone willing to try something new.

“We are proud to present all the Thai desserts, not just only the food that you guys know,” she said.

Sweeteria uses traditional Thai and East Asian ingredients in its desserts, Wichaidit explained, such as Pandan, a tropical plant with fragrant leaves similar to vanilla; coconut milk; and Butterfly Pea, a plant with vibrant purply-blue flowers that produces a blue color and grassy flavor when brewed. The ingredients create colorful, rich desserts and treats that have drawn in a loyal following over the years in Silver Spring.