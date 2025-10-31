MoCo prosecutors to argue for ‘profound’ sentence for killer of AU professor

Montgomery County prosecutors and the family and friends of Sue Ann Marcum expressed satisfaction Friday with Thursday’s jury verdict that convicted Jorge Rueda Landeros of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of the American University professor in her Bethesda home.

Landeros, 55, a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, was convicted in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville following an eight-day trial and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years during his sentencing scheduled for Feb. 6, 2026. Landeros, who had faced a first-degree murder charge, will be held in the county jail until sentencing, according to the court.

According to prosecutors, Landeros and Marcum had developed a close and, at times, romantic relationship that began in 2005, ultimately becoming involved in a financial investment scheme. Marcum ultimately lost more than $312,000 before Landeros killed her in her home the night of Oct. 24, 2010. Prosecutors said Landeros gained more than $250,000 from her.

The jury deliberated for close to seven hours, a “relatively brief” period for such a complex trial, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said Friday morning during a press conference at the Rockville court.

While McCarthy said he and prosecutors Ryan Wechsler and Debbie Feinstein had hoped for Landeros to be convicted of first-degree murder, he believed the jury’s verdict was “perfect” for the case.

A first-degree murder conviction requires determination of premeditation, intent and willfulness, which can be difficult to prove, McCarthy noted. He said his office would argue for a “profound” sentence for Landeros.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment from Landeros’ defense attorneys, Meghan Brennan and Tatiana David.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy speaks to reporters about the second-degree murder conviction for Jorge Rueda Landeros in the 2010 killing of Sue Ann Marcum in Bethesda. Her brother, Alan Marcum (left of McCarthy) also spoke to reporters. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Photo of Sue Ann Marcum courtesy of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Alan Marcum, Sue Ann Marcum’s brother, expressed deep appreciation during the press conference for the work of the detectives, law enforcement officers and prosecutors involved in his sister’s case.

“It’s been a long week and a half, and a long 15 years,” Alan Marcum said Friday. “It’s impossible for words to express my gratitude deeply enough.”

With tears glazing his eyes, Alan Marcum turned to a 2010 photo of his sister, who was proudly holding a platter of grilled eggplants she had grown in her garden, on an easel in the Circuit Court lobby. He said the photo showed the last time he had seen his sister as they were visiting their parents’ home in Syracuse, New York.

Alan Marcum remembered his sister as an engaging professor who made accounting interesting for students.

“Sue taught me, by understanding how she worked with her students, the difference between a good teacher and a great teacher,” Alan Marcum said. “Sue cared ultimately about what her students learned — to the point that person after person after person has told me that taking her class changed the course of their careers and turned them into accountants.”

Feinstein told reporters that family and friends also remembered Sue Marcum as a good friend, a giving person and a “strong-willed” woman. Though strong-willed, Sue Marcum still fell victim to a financial exploitation scheme devised by Landeros that caused her to lose more than $312,000 from 2008 to 2010, Feinstein noted.

“The reality is, in these circumstances, it can affect anyone. The person, who to everyone else was the most strong-willed and outwardly successful person, can be the same person that behind closed doors is experiencing financial exploitation, physical abuse,” Feinstein said.

Feinstein, chief of the Special Victims Division in the state’s attorney’s office, said she has handled cases involving exploitation such as Marcum’s throughout her career. She noted that Sue Marcum’s family and friends did not know that Landeros was financially exploiting her.

“She was giving — to her own detriment,” Feinstein had said in that state’s closing arguments Wednesday.

A murder and a staged burglary

On the morning of Oct. 25, 2010, Marcum was found dead at the bottom of the stairs in her home in the 6200 block of Massachusetts Avenue by a close friend who had stopped by to check on her.

Marcum had bloodied fingers and a large gash to the back of her head and there was a broken mezcal bottle near her body, prosecutors said. Her home also appeared ransacked, with items “flung” about, glass shattered in the kitchen, a fallen flower vase on the stairs, a rear window open with a broken screen and items stolen.

Electronics, including a laptop and Nintendo Wii, as well as Marcum’s wallet, phone and the keys to her gold Jeep Cherokee had also been stolen, prosecutors said. Her car was missing.

Prosecutors said Landeros and Marcum had been together the night before her death and shared a drink before the killing. At some point, “the night took a turn,” Feinstein said during closing arguments on Wednesday, and Marcum was attacked, beaten on the head and torso and eventually strangled to death.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Marcum had died from a combination of blunt force trauma and asphyxia and ruled the death a homicide, prosecutors said.

Following Marcum’s death, prosecutors alleged, Landeros staged the home as if a burglary had occurred as part of a “cold calculated coverup.”

In April 2011, Landeros was charged with first-degree murder after county crime lab results showed his DNA matched samples taken from shot glasses, a broken mezcal bottle and Marcum’s fingernails. About a decade later, advancements in DNA analysis technology also matched Landeros to DNA found on Marcum’s neck, prosecutors said.

Investigators “always” had Landeros on their mind as a suspect due to the financial arrangement involving him and Marcum, prosecutors said. In March 2011, after Landeros crossed the border in El Paso, Texas, he was stopped by local police and gave a sample of his DNA.

“He did agree, which is frankly consistent with someone who thinks they’re smarter than everyone else,” Wechsler said Friday.

It was not until December 2022 that Landeros was arrested by the FBI and Mexican authorities in connection with the murder. For about 12 years, Landeros lived in Mexico under the name León Ferrara. He worked as a yoga instructor in Guadalajara, Mexico, before his arrest, EL PAÍS reported.

While prosecutors painted Landeros as a “master manipulator who preyed upon” Marcum, his attorneys, Meghan Brennan and Tatiana David, maintained that Landeros was innocent.

In her closing argument, Brennan poked holes in the prosecutors’ case and pointed to flaws in the investigation by Montgomery County police. Those flaws, according to Brennan, included a lack of evidence that Landeros had been in Maryland or the country at the time of Marcum’s death.

Brennan criticized county homicide investigators for not seeking evidence such as toll cameras, credit card transaction details, and records from U.S. customs and border patrol to determine whether Landeros had been in the country on Oct. 25, 2010.

In addition, Brennan argued the DNA collection at the scene was flawed, noting that Landeros’ DNA was likely to be in the home due to Marcum’s close relationship with him.

“This case is a disservice to Ms. Marcum and her family … this community … and Mr. Landeros,” Brennan told the jury in her closing statement Wednesday. “Set him free.”