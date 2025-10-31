New set of MCPS boundary options to include closure of Silver Spring International Middle, using Crown High as holding school  

The Montgomery County school board gave Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) the green light Thursday to explore new district boundary options that would include postponing the opening of the upcoming Crown High School for use as a holding school and the closure of Silver Spring International Middle School by 2031.

“This is a shift for us, and a pretty meaningful one at that, for us to start thinking a little bit bigger picture,” MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said during Thursday’s board meeting. “Our community is going through some changes right now. It’s not clear as to whether or not those changes will be temporary or whether or not those changes will be long lived. But we have to position ourselves in a way that we can weather that storm no matter what.”

Granting the district permission to explore the two recommendations does not mean a decision has been made to use Crown High as a holding school or to close Silver Spring International Middle School (SSIMS). Rather, it allows the district to expand the scope of its ongoing boundary studies and to create additional boundary options. The new options are expected to be released in November.

The board voted 5 to 1, with one abstention, on an MCPS resolution to further explore using Crown as a holding school. Board members Laura Stewart, Brenda Wolff, Julie Yang, Karla Silvestre and Student Member of the Board Anuva Maloo voted in favor of the resolution to expand the scope for the Crown boundary study. Board member Rita Montoya voted against the resolution and board member Natalie Zimmerman abstained. Board member Grace Rivera-Oven was not in attendance for the vote.

While some board members said the vote would allow for the creation of more information sharing with the public, Montoya raised a number of concerns, including over the short timeline, lack of effective community engagement and transparency.

“I didn’t find out until last night around 9:30 p.m. that this was even coming up for action, and I am a Board of Education member who is supposed to decide this issue,” Montoya said. “[We’ve], quite frankly, yanked the community back and forth on all of these things only to at the last minute, say, ‘Hey, wait a minute. Let’s put all that aside and let’s look at something else.’ ”

The board voted unanimously on another resolution that granted MCPS the ability to consider closing SSIMS as part of its boundary study.

The district is conducting the studies to determine the attendance boundaries for Charles W. Woodward High at 11211 Old Georgetown Road, a new high school in Rockville, and the construction of Crown High at 9410 Fields Road in Gaithersburg high schools, both expected to be finished by the 2027-2028 school year, as well as for Damascus High at 25921 Ridge Road, which is set to be expanded by 2031, according to MCPS staff.

The boundary studies were expected to determine the attendance areas for Woodward and Crown and alleviate space needs across the district, according to board documents

Taylor told Bethesda Today the changes would not impact the cost of the $1.3 million boundary study contract with Flo Analytics, an employee-owned consulting company with offices in Oregon, Washington and Massachusetts.

The resolutions also shift the initial timelines for the boundary studies. Additional community engagement will occur in December, and Taylor will release a recommendation for both boundary studies in February. The school board will vote on the recommendation in March, a deadline that has remained unchanged.

MCPS was already several months into the process of developing new attendance boundaries for high and middle schools and redesigning school programming throughout the district.

During the second week of October, MCPS staff presented four new options under its latest boundary proposal for Woodward. The district presented new options for the enrollment boundaries of Crown High during the week of Oct. 13.

On Oct. 13, Taylor also presented a recommendation to spend $2.7 billion over six years to fix facilities issues as part of the school’s capital improvements program (CIP), which included closing Silver Spring International Middle (SSIMS) by 2031 and then using it as a holding school.

That same week, Taylor introduced the idea of turning Crown into a holding school, instead of opening it in 2027 as scheduled.

Taylor said on Oct. 13 that when a land agreement was established between MCPS and Gaithersburg to build Crown High, enrollment projections were increasing — not decreasing.

The district is in need of holding schools, he told the board, in order to house student populations while other schools are rebuilt or renovated, such as Damascus High and Col. Zadok Magruder High and Thomas S. Wootton High in Rockville.

Both proposals drew strong reactions from communities that would be impacted by both decisions. Families who live near SSIMS and the upcoming Crown High said they were shocked by the proposals.

SSIMS has long advocated for updates to its building at 313 Wayne Ave. that was originally built in 1934 to serve as the home of Montgomery Blair High School, which is now at 51 University Blvd. East in Silver Spring. The former high school was renovated in 1999 to house the middle school and Sligo Creek Elementary School. At SSIMS, problems include roof and gutter issues, mold and a stairwell that has posed safety concerns.

On the other side of the county, parents whose children would attend the new Crown High said the district would be taking away a school that was promised to a diverse but underrepresented community, only to benefit other communities. Wootton High parents and families urged the district to move forward with the holding school proposal so the new Crown could be used while the Rockville school undergoes long-needed renovations.