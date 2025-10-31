Countywide PTA asks MCPS to slow proposed programming changes  

The Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (MCCPTA) is urging Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) to slow its program analysis, which has resulted in a proposal to replace the district’s existing school programs with a regional model for middle and high schools, according to a statement shared Friday with Bethesda Today.

“MCCPTA’s members have been worried about the rushed nature of this process, and have noted in testimony and communication to the Board of Education time and time again that community outreach has not been sufficient,” MCCPTA President Brigid Howe said in the statement. “We believe that the only way for a regional model to succeed is for the development to be slowed down to ensure parents, students, teachers, and MCPS staff are engaged appropriately.”

MCCPTA members overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Wednesday night asking MCPS to decelerate the program analysis and implementation of the regional program model. The resolution also asked the County Council to refrain from providing funding for MCPS to implement its proposed regional model until there is a more detailed analysis of costs and more information about the proposed change.

More than 90% of MCCPTA delegates in attendance — representing more than 50 PTAs at county public schools — approved the resolution, according to the Friday statement.

MCPS didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment Friday afternoon.

MCPS began its program analysis several months ago, introducing in May the idea of implementing a regional model to replace the district’s existing structure of competitive, countywide programs and others provided through high school consortia. MCPS said the goal is to create more equity and accessibility, noting that some students have more opportunities to apply to different programs when compared to others because of where they live and accessibility to the programming.

The regional model would divide district high schools into six regions with four or five high schools in each region. There would also be five program themes, with each high school having one to two programs that fall under the themes.

If implemented, the changes would require a shift in thinking for families, particularly for those who had set their sights on having their students apply for the district’s highly competitive, application-only magnet programs and those whose students attend consortia-based programs.

The program analysis is occurring at the same time as a major boundary study that would impact many middle and high schools, and is set to go into effect during the 2027-2028 school year.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor is expected to present a recommendation for the boundary study and programming changes in January. The school board is then expected to vote on the recommendation in March.

The MCCPTA resolution urges MCPS to extend the program analysis for at least one year to allow for the dissemination of the proposal and further community engagement. It also asks the school board to refrain from approving any systemwide changes until the district “conducts multiple rounds of proposals and public feedback.”

Requesting that the council not provide funding until it receives more information, the MCCPTA says the district needs to provide a transparent analysis of costs, the number of projected seats for application programs, the performance of current programs at each school and the potential impact on communities as well as how the district will evaluate the new programs.

Stakeholders have continuously raised concerns about the program analysis in the months since it began in January. In June, Howe urged the district to “show your work” for the program analysis and ongoing boundary study, noting that committees involved in the process had to sign non-disclosure agreements. Committee members also suggested ways to improve outreach and asked for information that they weren’t provided, according to Howe.

In August, community members including parents, students and the president of the teachers union, the Montgomery County Education Association, raised concerns about whether the regional model would be as successful as current programming. Parents have said they still have questions about whether proposed programming changes are feasible within the set timeframe and if the district’s plan is being communicated effectively.

During a meeting of the council’s Education and Culture Committee meeting earlier in October, councilmembers also raised concerns about the feasibility of the proposed program changes and the speed with which they may be implemented.

“I feel like things are going too fast,” Councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) said during the meeting. “I think that this is being rushed when I don’t even have a number of how much money we’re going to be spending on this. … I just can’t see how this is going to be up and running for my seventh grader.”