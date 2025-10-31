High school girls and boys soccer state quarterfinals preview for 4A and 3A classes

The Maryland girls and boys soccer state quarterfinals kick off this weekend, with eight teams vying for a spot in the semifinals. On the girls side, five Montgomery County teams are in the final eight across the 4A and 3A classes, with the Blair Blazers perhaps being the best out of all of them. Four Montgomery County Public Schools boys teams have qualified for the Class 4A and Class 3A state quarterfinals. Here’s a breakdown of the next round of games.

Girls soccer state quarterfinals preview

Class 4A

No. 8 Severn Run (8-6-0) at No. 1 Blair (13-0-1)

The Blair Blazers rolled through the regional tournament, averaging 7 goals per game and allowing zero in their two games with a decisive 6-0 win over Eleanor Roosevelt on Tuesday in the regional finals and an 8-0 win over High Point on Saturday. They will look to keep their championship aspirations ablaze as they host the Severn Run Wolves on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves were able to pull off two wins in the regionals, topping North Country 3-1 on Oct. 24 and Glen Burnie 2-1 on Tuesday. The winner will move on to face either No. 5 Richard Montgomery or No. 4 Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the semifinals.

No. 5 Richard Montgomery (11-3-0) at No. 4 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (10-2-2)

Two teams with close regular-season records go at it on Friday night, as the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons host the Richard Montgomery Rockets. While the two teams did not face off in the regular season, they faced several similar opponents with similar outcomes. In the regional tournament, the Rockets beat James Hubert Blake 7-0 on Oct. 24 and Wheaton 4-1 on Tuesday to make it to Friday’s match while the Barons beat Walter Johnson 3-0 on Oct. 24 and upset the higher-seeded Quince Orchard 1-0 on Tuesday.

The winner will face the winner of Blair or Severn Run games.

No. 7 Northwest (8-6-0) at No. 2 Leonardtown (12-2-0)

The Northwest Jaguars had lost three of their final five regular season games but won their last game and carried that into the regionals, beating Seneca Valley on Oct. 24 and Urbana 3-2 on Tuesday. They have a tough opponent in the Leonardtown Raiders, who beat Annapolis 3-1 on Oct. 24 and Crofton 2-0 on Tuesday. The game will take place at Leonardtown on Friday night, with the winner matching up against the winner of No. 3 Charles Herbet Flowers (11-2-0) and No. 6 Perry Hall (10-4-0). That match will be played on Saturday afternoon.

Class 3A

No. 7 Wootton (9-5-0) at No. 2 Oakdale (13-1-0)

The Wootton Patriots have won seven in a row, including beating Rockville 5-1 on Oct. 24 and Magruder on Tuesday 1-0. They’ll see if their momentum can carry over into Friday night’s quarterfinal game, where the Oakdale Bears have home-field advantage. The Bears are on a seven-game winning streak of their own, including tournament wins versus Westminster (3-0 on Oct. 25) and Linganore (2-0 on Tuesday). The winner of this game will face the winner of the No. 3 Atholton (12-1-1) and No. 6 Chesapeake (11-4-0) game, which will also take place on Friday.

Boys soccer state quarterfinals preview

Class 4A

No. 5 Glenn Burnie (9-4-1) at No. 4 Whitman (11-3-0)

The Glenn Burnie Gophers go to Bethesda on Friday night to take on the Whitman Vikings, who are on a four-game winning streak, including a 6-0 win against Gaithersburg on Oct. 24 and a 1-0 overtime win against Quince Orchard on Tuesday. The winner of this game will move on to the state semifinals to play the winner of No. 1 Parkdale (12-0-0) and No. 8 Dulaney (8-7-0), which will take place on Saturday afternoon.

No. 6 Richard Montgomery (9-5-1) at No. 3 Northwest (12-2-0)

After going back and forth with .500 play during the regular season, the Richard Montgomery Rockets found consistency, as they have won five straight games including three regional games: 2-0 versus Wheaton on Oct. 22; 3-1 versus Kennedy on Oct. 24; and 3-1 versus Einstein on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Northwest Jaguars go into Saturday’s game with a 3-0 defeat of Seneca Valley on Oct. 24 and a 4-2 win against Urbana that went to penalty kicks on Tuesday.

This matchup will take place on Saturday evening, with the winner moving on to play the winner of the game between No. 2 Leonardtown (13-0-1) and No. 7 High Point (8-5-1), which takes place Friday night.

Class 3A

No. 5 Sherwood (9-3-2) at No. 4 Chopticon (11-3-1)

The Sherwood Warriors travel to Morganza to take on the Chopticon Braves on Friday night. The Warriors have six of their last seven games, including tournament wins against Guilford Park (1-0 on Oct. 24) and Oakland Mills (3-1 on Tuesday). They have quite a test against the Braves, who have won five straight, including beating Potomac (7-0 on Oct. 22), Oxon Hill (4-1 on Oct. 24) and Northern on Tuesday in penalty kicks. It could end up being a low-scoring matchup, with the winner advancing to the semifinals to face the winner of the game between No. 1 Stephen Decatur (13-1-0) and No. 8 Towson (9-5-0).

No. 6 Rockville (9-4-1) at No. 3 Tuscarora (10-3-1)

The Rockville Rams head into Saturday night’s game as winners of their last four contests, including scoring 3 goals in each of their two regional contests–Wootton 3-0 in the regional semifinals; Northwood 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday, marking the most they have scored all season. The Rams are on the road this weekend to go against the Tuscarora Titans who beat Linganore on Tuesday 2-1. The winner of this game faces the winner of the No. 2 Centennial (12-1-1) and No. 7 Chesapeake (10-5-0) game on Friday.