Elrich returns from two-week economic mission to East Asia 

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) was on his way back to the U.S. on Friday following a two-week economic mission to China and Japan.

Elrich was accompanied by County Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-Large) and Judy Costello, director of economic development special projects in the county executive’s office, according to Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno.

Jawando is Elrich’s pick for county executive in the June 2026 primary election. Also seeking the Democratic nomination in that race are councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), and Mithun Banerjee, a project manager from Silver Spring.

In a Friday statement to Bethesda Today, Elrich said the economic mission included stops in Shanghai and Shenzhen in China and Osaka, Kyoto, Kanagawa and Tokyo in Japan.

- Advertisement -

The group also went to Hangzhou in China, where Elrich delivered a keynote address to delegates at the seventh annual China-U.S. Sister Cities Conference.

“It was eye-opening to hear how different jurisdictions, with very different economies, are all working to navigate the same global challenges,” Elrich said of the summit. “Their stories underscored just how much we all depend on trade, cooperation, and collaboration, no matter the size or location of our communities.”

As a result of new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, Elrich said, many of the business leaders to whom he spoke during the trip expressed interest in moving light manufacturing and production operations to the United States.

“They recognize that Montgomery County offers stability, access to major markets, and a talented, highly educated workforce, along with a welcoming and inclusive culture that makes it easier for international companies to succeed here,” Elrich said.

He said the trip was his sixth economic mission abroad in the past three years. The trips “have opened doors and led to concrete results, including several new Memoranda of Understanding signed with biotech and manufacturing partners in China and Japan,” he noted.

Information about the cost of the recent economic mission or how much of the expense was paid by taxpayers was not immediately available Friday.

Scott Peterson, a spokesperson for Elrich, said the administration would be transparent about the cost once an exact dollar amount could be determined.

IAFF Local 1664 adds endorsements for sheriff, General Assembly

International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1664 – which backed Friedson for county executive this past summer – has recently added endorsements for candidates running for the Maryland General Assembly and Montgomery County sheriff in the runup to the June 2026 primary election.

IAFF Local 1664, which represents 1,500 active and retired career firefighters in Montgomery County, has endorsed state Sens. Sara Love (D-Dist. 16), Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Dist. 18) and Will Smith (D-Dist. 20), along with Del. Marc Korman (D-Dist. 16). Korman and Love are running on the same slate.

- Advertisement -

Local 1664 also has joined UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, which represents a majority of employees in the county government, in endorsing Will Milam of Poolesville for county sheriff. Milam is a former chief assistant sheriff in Prince George’s County.

Two local police unions — Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35, which represents Montgomery County police, and Lodge 30, which represents the National Capital Park Police – also have endorsed Milam.

Local 1994 MCGEO, whose members include sheriff’s deputies and staff, has been sharply critical of the incumbent sheriff, Maxwell Uy, whom Milam is seeking to oust in the Democratic primary.

In its General Assembly endorsements, IAFF Local 1664 lined up behind two of the more influential members of the 35-member Montgomery County delegation to Annapolis: Smith, of Silver Spring, who chairs the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, and Korman, of Bethesda, who helms the House Environment and Transportation Committee.

With four months until the Feb. 24 filing deadline, Smith has yet to attract any opponents. Neither has Waldstreicher, a Kensington resident who is vice chair of the Judicial Proceedings Committee, nor Love, of Bethesda, who was appointed to fill a Senate vacancy in 2024 after being twice elected to the House of Delegates.

Korman, however, is in a four-way primary for three available delegate seats in District 16. Also running are Dels. Sarah Wolek and Teresa Woorman, appointed to their seats in 2023 and 2024, respectively, and Tazeen Ahmad, a former president of the Montgomery County Women’s Democratic Club.

Frosh endorses Spielberg for District 1 council seat

Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Chevy Chase resident, has thrown his support behind Debbie Spielberg, a long-time aide to Elrich, in the three-way Democratic primary for the District 1 council seat being vacated by Friedson.

While endorsing Spielberg “with enthusiasm,” Frosh added in a statement, “I have been impressed with her expertise on the multitude of issues that challenge us today: from affordable housing to transit to environmental stewardship and more.”

Frosh served two terms as attorney general before retiring in 2022. However, of greater political significance in this contest, he previously spent nearly three decades representing state legislative District 16, which overlaps with council District 1.

Starting in 1986, Frosh served eight years in the House of Delegates before being elected to the Maryland Senate in 1994, where he spent 20 years and chaired two major committees.

Spielberg faces county Board of Education President Julie Yang and state transportation official Drew Morrison in the contest to succeed Friedson.

Korman endorses Friedson for county executive

Last week, Korman joined his District 16 colleague Love in endorsing Friedson for county executive.

In an Oct. 22 email blast to Friedson’s campaign supporters, Korman said he has known the councilmember and his family since they were growing up together in Montgomery County.

“As a District 16 Delegate, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Andrew to tackle the day-to-day challenges that matter most to our community and residents of our overlapping districts,” Korman wrote. “He’s always my primary county partner to address local issues.”

Korman separately confirmed his endorsement of Friedson in a message to Bethesda Today on Friday.