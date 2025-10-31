Beach Drive to reopen to traffic on Fridays

Cyclists, pedestrians and skaters beware: Beach Drive will reopen soon to vehicular traffic on Fridays, the Montgomery County Planning Board decided Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, county parks officials could not say when the Friday closure to vehicular traffic will cease.

Montgomery Parks’ Open Parkways program prohibits vehicular traffic on sections of Beach Drive, Little Falls Parkway and Sligo Creek Parkway from 9 a.m. Fridays through 4 p.m. on Sundays. In the spring and summer, the traffic restriction ends at 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Under the program, a 2.2-mile stretch of Beach Drive from Knowles Avenue in South Kensington to Cedar Lane in Bethesda is closed on weekends.

The board voted 3-2 during its weekly meeting in Wheaton to remove Fridays from the Open Parkways initiative for Beach Drive. The program was launched in 2020 in response to growing needs for recreational space during the pandemic.

Board Chair Artie Harris and commissioners Mitra Pedoeem and Shawn Bartley voted in favor of the removal, while Vice Chair Josh Linden and Commissioner James Hedrick voted in opposition.

Before the vote, Linden and Hedrick expressed support for an alternative to the removal, which would have delayed the Friday closure to vehicular traffic until noon. The alternative aimed to avoid disruptions to morning commutes and school traffic.

The Friday reopening and the delayed closure options were recommended by parks department planners after studying the impact of the Open Parkways program on traffic and the usage of Beach Drive by cyclists and pedestrians, as well as surveying the public.

Harris said the decision to remove Friday from the program struck a “balance” between the different needs of the community, as well as operational needs for Montgomery Parks and Park Police.

“It is a win to have Saturday and Sunday,” Harris said.

Linden disagreed, noting it was “difficult to stomach a retraction of the program.”

“I still see Friday has a lot of value,” he said.

According to the parks department’s Thursday presentation to the board, an average of 388 users daily were recorded on the section of Beach Drive closed to traffic on Fridays since June 2024. In comparison, park planners said an average of 800 to 900 people use Beach Drive when it is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The board and the parks department have been weighing changes to the Beach Drive Open Parkways schedule since the board voted in June 2024 to make the closure to traffic permanent from Friday through Sunday, according to planning documents.

Following that decision, the board asked the parks department to study the usage and traffic impacts during the following year because of neighboring residents’ concerns about the closure, especially regarding cut-through traffic and longer commutes.

Parks Director Miti Figueredo told Bethesda Today after Thursday’s vote that some residents in communities bordering the 2.2-mile Beach Drive Open Parkways stretch raised concerns about traffic due to the Friday closure. Some local civic associations also asked the board to remove Friday from the program.

“We want to be creative and nimble, and that means sometimes trying things and then modifying them until you land on something that works well,” Figueredo said. “I think with Saturday and Sunday, we’ve landed in a really positive place. We now have a segment of parkway that’s open to the public and closed to vehicles on the weekends for recreational use. It’s proven really popular, and I think that this shows that we can try things, learn things, and adapt.”

Figueredo said implementation of the new schedule for the Beach Drive Open Parkways is pending.