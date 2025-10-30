MCPS proposal to use new Crown High as holding school draws strong reactions

The news that Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) was considering using Gaithersburg’s new Crown High School as a holding school instead of opening it as planned came as a shock to some families in the upcoming high school’s surrounding community.

“They had done all these boundary studies, and we’ve been following those boundaries, and examining what it means for our immediate community in Crown,” Nihar Shah, a resident of the Crown neighborhood and a parent of two MCPS students, told Bethesda Today on Wednesday night. “Then all of a sudden, this proposal came out without a whole lot of information, and it really got us all concerned.”

While the proposal has upset families living in the Crown neighborhood, Rockville families whose children attend Thomas S. Wootton High in Rockville are urging the district and county school board to approve the idea so Crown can be used as a holding school for Wootton while it undergoes long-needed renovations.

Taylor announced the proposal on Oct. 16, pointing to decreasing enrollment and a need for several school construction projects as a reason for the idea.

- Advertisement -

Both communities have created petitions advocating for their positions.

“If MCPS makes Crown HS a holding school before filling it with its new student population, they can knock out all the renovations in no time! And it won’t cost any extra money!” says a petition organized by Lisa Sontheimer that is pushing for Wootton to be included in the proposed capital improvements program. As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had about 1,300 signatures.

The Crown petition, which has been signed by roughly 600 people as of Thursday afternoon, argues that the proposal to use Crown as a holding school would delay relief for schools including Gaithersburg High that are over capacity diverse and would require “Gaithersburg’s diverse and hard-working families to sacrifice for others.”

If approved by the school board, the proposal would impact the district’s ongoing boundary study that is expected to determine which students would attend the new high school.

Shifting the scope of the boundary study for Crown, which would allow the creation of boundary options with Crown as a holding school, is listed as an action item on the Thursday afternoon meeting agenda.

MCPS is in the midst of a year-long process to develop new attendance boundaries for high and middle schools and redesign school programming throughout the district.

Over the last two weeks, MCPS staff presented four new options in its most recent boundary proposal for Woodward High, which is scheduled to fully open for the 2027-2028 school year. Crown is also currently scheduled to open as a new high school for the 2027-2028 school year.

Those who oppose the use of Crown as a holding school said the district would be taking away a school that was promised to a diverse but underrepresented community, only to benefit other communities.

In 2006, the Gaithersburg City Council voted to annex an 182-acre former family farm to build Downtown Crown, a large-scale residential and commercial center. As part of the annexation agreement, land for the construction of a public school was donated, according to the agreement with the city.

- Advertisement -

“I felt like they were robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Monica Bassi, a parent of two students, told Bethesda Today. “This glimmer of hope, which is Crown High School … it feels like they’re now threatening to take that away from us, and it’s like beating down an already underrepresented and underprivileged community.”

Under the current boundary options, Crown’s student population would be majority Hispanic and Black, with the percentage of students eligible for free or reduced-price meals – a measure of poverty — ranging from 36% to 40%.

The Wootton families and those in other school communities who want Crown to be used as a holding school argue that doing so would allow renovations at their schools to occur sooner.

“We strongly support the use of Crown High School as a secondary holding school, which would enable major capital projects like Wootton’s to move forward,” Brian Rabin, president of the Wootton Parent Teach Association (PTA), told the school board during a public hearing on Tuesday.

However, a group of Crown parents who spoke to Bethesda Today this week argued that since the Crown High land was gifted to the Gaithersburg community, the school should open as scheduled.

“I moved to Crown 11 years ago, and at the time, we were told that a school would likely be built, and over time, it turned into a reality, and our hope turned into an expectation,” parent Jordan Kahn told Bethesda Today. “This was a real step in the right direction towards getting Gaithersburg, which is a historically underrepresented, underserved community, the academic resources they needed.”

Some Crown parents are hoping to convince the school board to delay a decision on the proposal for now.

“There’s a lack of transparency, there are land use issues that we are talking about, it doesn’t fulfill the intent of why, what purpose this land was given for,” Nihar Shah said. “That’s really sort of what we’re trying to convey to the board. It’s like there are a lot of concerns. Slow down this whole thing.”