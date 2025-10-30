‘We need more help’: MCPS, partners discuss challenges of providing student behavioral health services  

The Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Office of Psychological Services is working with community partners to provide mental and behavioral support in more than 100 of the district’s schools, but the office’s director said Wednesday that it’s not enough to meet students’ needs.

“We still have schools that aren’t funded, that don’t receive the services,” MCPS Director of Psychological Services Christina Conolly-Chester said during a 2025 Montgomery County Mental Health Summit hosted by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield on Wednesday in Rockville. “We need more help.”

Connolly-Chester, Montgomery County school board President Julie Yang and Monica Martin, chief of Behavioral Health and Crisis Services for Montgomery County joined other community partners to discuss the challenges in providing behavioral health services to youth and possible solutions.

“We must advocate for long-term investment in community-based care,” Martin told the group. “We have to be willing to innovate boldly, try new models, listen deeply and lead with compassion.”

For MCPS, Connolly-Chester said the model of providing services within schools is working, although more help is needed.

“Schools are not a clinic. I’m not saying that we are here to provide everything,” Connolly-Chester said. She noted that the district’s partnerships with providers such as Sheppard Pratt, a psychiatric hospital in Baltimore, allow those providers to go into schools and work with families along with school-based staff.

Still there are plenty of challenges, including a shortage of counselors and mental and behavioral health staff, and the impending impact of cuts to Medicaid due to a new federal law, dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill by President Donald Trump, the officials noted.

Connolly-Chester said the MCPS ratio of school psychologists to students is one to 1,700, when the national recommendation is to have a ratio of one to 500.

“There aren’t even enough school psychologists coming out of grad school in the state of Maryland to be able to meet that need,” Connolly-Chester said.

Martin noted there’s a behavioral health workforce shortage of about 40,000 people in Maryland.

“And that’s not even looking at future, anticipated trends,” Martin said. “So that’s why, yes, we need to keep working on that, and we have to keep looking at alternate models for reaching our youth and families where they are.”

Connolly-Chester said she’s particularly concerned about the impact of upcoming Medicaid cuts on school services.

“If Medicaid goes, our mental health services in schools will go with it,” Connolly-Chester said, noting that graduation rates could drop and crime rates increase because “we are not providing the care that our students and our families need.”

“That causes me not to be able to sleep at night,” she said.