‘This isn’t about luxury’: Families push for MCPS to address building issues in spending plan 

Moldy classrooms. Faulty heating and air conditioning. Leaky roofs. Sewage backups. Cracks in ceilings.

Those are just some of the problems within Montgomery County public schools that need to be fixed, community members told the county school board during two public hearings over the past week on the district’s proposed $2.7 billion six-year capital improvements program (CIP).

“These toilets don’t flush — they gulp dramatically and pray for the best. The sinks? They spit water at you like they’re offended you even tried to wash your hands,” Fields Road Elementary School fifth grader Diya Rajan testified about the bathrooms in her Gaithersburg school. “I get it — budgets are tight, and we can’t just wish for gold-plated faucets. But this isn’t about luxury, it’s about dignity, hygiene and pride in our school environment.”

Dozens of community members filled the school board meeting room at 15 W. Gude Drive in Rockville on Oct. 23 and Tuesday for the public hearings on the proposed 2027-2032 CIP, sharing the many needs they see within their school buildings and holding signs in support of their schools or projects proposed for them.

The hearings occurred as the district is immersed in ongoing boundary and program analysis studies that could dramatically alter the attendance zones of some schools and the programming offered in all high schools.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor’s spending proposal, which he presented to the community on Oct. 13, is about $850 million more than the current $1.85 billion 2025-2030 CIP, but about $2.5 billion less than the $5.15 billion he says it would cost to address all of district’s facility needs.

The proposal, which is now in the hands of the school board, reflects several new strategies to address the district’s infrastructure needs. Those include using data to prioritize projects, growing investments over time, building more “modest” school buildings and rebuilding schools when needed instead of planning partial projects, according to Taylor. The school board is scheduled to vote on the recommended CIP in November.

Some of the recommendations in the proposed CIP have generated concern among MCPS families. Parents told the board they are unhappy with a recommendation to close the aging Silver Spring International Middle School and divide its students among two other Silver Spring schools: a rebuilt and expanded Eastern Middle and a rebuilt Sligo Middle. Silver Spring International would then be used as a holding school following its proposed closure in 2031.

Other proposed projects include replacing Piney Branch Elementary School in Takoma Park, Burning Tree Elementary in Bethesda, Cold Spring Elementary in Potomac, Damascus High School, and Highland View and Sligo Creek elementary schools in Silver Spring. Sligo Creek Elementary, which is adjacent to Silver Spring International Middle School, would move to a new site and its former building also would be used as a holding school.

The plan also removes several schools from the CIP construction schedule: Damascus Elementary School, Twinbrook Elementary School in Rockville and Whetstone Elementary School in Gaithersburg.

While the board is considering the proposed CIP, the district is also in the midst of boundary studies to determine the attendance zones for the upcoming Crown High School in Gaithersburg and the new Woodward High School in Rockville, which is currently being used as a holding school for Northwood High as its Silver Spring building is rebuilt.

While new boundary options were recently proposed for both studies, the options for Crown may shift again if MCPS decides to postpone the planned 2027 opening of the new school in order to use it as a holding school, something Taylor suggested at an Oct. 16 school board meeting.

On Thursday, Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (MCCPTA) President Brigid Howe told the school board that the recent deluge of information about the proposed CIP, boundary study and program analysis has been overwhelming for many parents.

“I asked our board members how they were feeling about this avalanche of information right now, and also how they keep it straight and how they communicate to local PTAs,” Howe told the board. “Here are some of the answers that I got: ‘It feels like a giant game of Jenga, and I’m just waiting for the wrong block to be pulled.’ … And then my favorite quote: ‘You know those airplanes that let astronauts experience zero gravity when they plummet nose first? That’s what it feels like right now.’”

Howe urged the board to conduct better community engagement and information sharing. While the CIP is a “vision for the future where we catch up with our immense backlog of projects,” MCPS also needs to be able to map out how the district will achieve its plans, Howe said.

A litany of concerns

Parents, students and staff who spoke during the hearings often cited issues with heating and air conditioning systems, extreme temperatures, mold and leaky roofs at their schools.

Those representing students at Twinbrook Elementary School, whose capital project was removed from the 2027-2032 CIP proposal, noted the school has just two water bottle stations for students and accessibility issues, including violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A number of safety incidents, including an outlet fire in a fifth-grade classroom, have occurred this school year, they said.

“We understand the need to prioritize schools. However, Twinbrook has been put off for major capital projects again and again since at least 2000,” Jennifer Hardesty, a MCCPTA cluster coordinator for Rockville’s Richard Montgomery High School, said in video testimony. “This gives a message to the community that Twinbrook is not as important as other schools.”

While some school communities were disappointed after being removed from the construction schedule, parents from others such as Cold Spring Elementary in Potomac thanked Taylor for including their buildings in the 2027-2032 proposal. Cold Spring is the only open concept building in the district.

“Most of our classrooms have no doors and are separated only by half walls or furniture,” Kristina Weeks, an NAACP parent council representative said. “This creates an overwhelming amount noise that makes learning nearly impossible, especially for students with sensory needs or students who have difficulty sustaining focus.”

Weeks said roof leaks and heating and air conditioning problems have compounded issues within the building.

Members of the Thomas S. Wootton High community dominated Tuesday’s hearing, holding signs to “stop ignoring” and “silencing” the Rockville school.

“Decades of facility assessments have consistently documented serious infrastructure, accessibility and safety concerns,” Wootton PTA president Brian Rabin told the school board. “Yet despite multiple inclusions in the CIP Wootton’s project has been repeatedly delayed or has, as of last year, removed entirely in favor of other schools.”

Rockville City Councilmember Adam Van Grack also testified about issues at Wootton High. During the recent Back to School night, he witnessed holes and cracks in ceilings and dripping water that required buckets in classrooms.

Taylor noted during his Oct. 13 CIP presentation that there are a number of schools that should have been included for replacements, renewals and renovations, including nine elementary schools and seven secondary schools, with Wootton and Col. Zadok Magruder High in Rockville among them.

“There’s a lot of schools that should be on this list — a lot — but we have limited resources,” Taylor said.