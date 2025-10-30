MoCo jury finds killer of AU professor guilty of second-degree murder

Editor’s note: This story, originally published at 4:18 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2025, was updated at 6:05 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2025, to reflect the Montgomery County Circuit Court jury’s verdict in the case.

After nearly eight hours of deliberations, a Montgomery County jury on Thursday convicted Jorge Rueda Landeros of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of a 52-year-old American University professor in her Bethesda home, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Landeros, 55, a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, faces a maximum penalty of 30 years and will be held in county jail while awaiting his sentencing scheduled for Feb. 6, 2026.

After eight days of trial, the jury spent most of Thursday deliberating the fate of Landeros, who was charged with murdering Sue Ann Marcum on Oct. 25, 2010. The two had developed a close and, at times, romantic relationship that began in 2005, with Landeros teaching Marcum how to speak Spanish and to practice yoga, according to state prosecutors.

On Wednesday, Judge Rachel McGuckian explained to jurors that a charge of second-degree murder is defined as a type of killing in which a person engages in an act that causes serious bodily harm and leads to death but without premeditation. A first-degree murder charge is warranted if a killing is committed with intent, willfulness and premeditation, she said.

Montgomery County assistant state’s attorneys Debbie Feinstein and Ryan Wechsler argued Wednesday that Landeros “manipulated” Marcum for her money and killed her when she didn’t have any left to give. They pointed to a multi-year financial scheme involving Marcum and Landeros that included Landeros as the beneficiary of Marcum’s $500,000 life insurance policy and an investment plan that never took off.

During the trial held at the Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville, prosecutors and Landeros’ defense attorneys each offered their versions about the events leading up to Marcum’s death.

‘The night took a turn’

In her closing argument, Feinstein noted Marcum was an accounting professor at American University who mentored students, volunteered in the community regularly and loved spending time and traveling with friends.

Marcum met Landeros in 2005, according to Feinstein, and the two developed a close and often romantic relationship. Marcum, who was living in Virginia at the time, was “enamored” with Landeros, Feinstein said, and the two had spent time together at her home.

Prosecutors said Marcum’s infatuation with Landeros eventually led her to enter an investment scheme devised by Landeros at the beginning of 2008. The scheme involved Marcum taking out a mortgage on her Virginia home and splitting the money with Landeros, with each putting $150,000 in an investment fund. In June 2008, Marcum also bought a life insurance policy, naming Landeros as the sole beneficiary, according to Feinstein.

Over the course of two years, prosecutors said Marcum became increasingly concerned about how Landeros was withdrawing the money in the investment account. State prosecutors on Tuesday showed emails Marcum had sent Landeros, confronting him about “spending down the principal” of his own investment account. In one email, she said his actions had been “playing havoc” with her. In later emails, Marcum wrote, “Making myself sick trying to figure out how to pay the mortgage,” and asked him to return the money, according to prosecutors.

“I don’t know how I allowed myself to get into this mess I’m in. I just want out of the whole situation,” Marcum said in another email to Landeros. She later moved from Virginia to her home in the 6200 block of Massachusetts Ave. in Bethesda in 2009, according to prosecutors.

Feinstein also said that during those two years, Marcum did not have unfettered access to her investment account and had to ask Landeros for permission to take out money. All told, Marcum eventually lost about $312,000 due to her financial arrangements with Landeros.

Feinstein described Landeros as a “master manipulator who preyed upon … Marcum’s caring nature, used her for his own gain and when she had nothing left to give her, he killed her.”

Prosecutors said Landeros and Marcum had been together the night before her body was discovered by a close friend who came to check on her. At some point, “the night took a turn,” Feinstein said, and Marcum was attacked, beaten on the head and torso and eventually strangled to death.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Marcum had died from a combination of blunt force trauma and asphyxia, and the manner of death was a homicide, prosecutors said.

Following Marcum’s death, prosecutors alleged, Landeros staged the home as if a burglary had occurred as part of a “cold calculated coverup.”

The next morning, Marcum’s friend found her at the bottom of the stairs in her home. Feinstein said Marcum had bloodied fingers, a large gash to the back of her head and there was a broken mezcal bottle nearby. Marcum’s home also appeared ransacked, with items “flung” about, glass shattered in the kitchen, a fallen flower vase on the stairs, a rear window open with a broken screen and items stolen.

Feinstein said a laptop, Nintendo Wii, Marcum’s wallet, phone and the keys to her gold Jeep Cherokee had been stolen. Her car was also gone.

Later that night, Marcum’s Cherokee was spotted by District police in Washington, D.C. The driver, Deandrew Hamlin, led officers on a high-speed chase throughout the city, which eventually ended in a crash and the arrest of a man. Hamlin was never charged in Marcum’s murder after investigators were unable to place him in Marcum’s home at the time of the killing, The Washington Post reported in 2011.

Landeros was eventually charged with first-degree murder in April 2011 after county crime lab results showed DNA found on Marcum and at the crime scene matched that of Landeros. Swabs were taken from shot glasses, a broken mezcal bottle and Marcum’s fingernails, according to prosecutors.

After Marcum’s death, Landeros never received the life insurance policy, his attorneys said. He lived in Mexico for 12 years before his arrest in December 2022 and extradition to the United States. He used the name León Ferrara and worked as a yoga instructor in Guadalajara, Mexico, before his arrest, EL PAÍS reported.

‘Innocent man’

In her closing argument, Brennan maintained that Landeros did not murder Marcum, poking holes in the prosecutors’ case and pointing to flaws in the investigation by Montgomery County police.

Brennan characterized the financial investment scheme between Marcum and Landeros as a “business partnership.” She also said that Marcum’s financial stress at the time was not out of the ordinary because the country was experiencing the Great Recession.

“Is it any surprise that she’s refinancing her home? It is the great financial crisis,” Brennan said.

Brennan also pointed to a lack of evidence that Landeros had been in Maryland at the time of Marcum’s death. She criticized county homicide investigators for not seeking evidence such as toll cameras, credit card transaction details and records from customs and border patrol to determine whether he had been in Maryland or the United States.

Customs and Border Patrol documents shown by prosecutors on Wednesday indicated that Landeros had crossed the border into the U.S. from Mexico on Oct. 21, 2010.

Brennan also argued that the DNA collection at the scene was flawed, noting that Landeros’ DNA was likely to be in the home anyway due to Marcum’s close relationship with him.

“This case is a disservice to Ms. Marcum and her family … this community … and Mr. Landeros,” Brennan said in her closing statement Wednesday. “Set him free.”