Week 9 preview: 4 high school football games to watch

This week marks the final games of the regular season for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) football teams, with playoffs on the horizon. The No. 4 Quince Orchard Cougars will look to finish their season undefeated while Churchill and Paint Branch face off in a battle of 7-1 teams. No. 10 Good Counsel is on a bye this week.

Rankings are from The Washington Post going into last week’s games.

For complete schedules, scores and standings from around the county, visit our High School Sports Zone.

No. 4 Quince Orchard aiming for sixth consecutive 9-0 regular season

For the entirety of the season, the No. 4 Quince Orchard Cougars (8-0) have been the top public school as ranked by The Washington Post. They are scoring in bunches (an average of 38.25 points per game) and are just as formidable on the defense (allowing an average of 7.88 points per game). They are also 53-0 in the regular season since 2019 (excluding the 2020 season). The Cougars play their final game of the regular season on Friday, traveling to Gaithersburg High to play the Trojans (3-5), who have lost three out of their last four contests.

No. 15 Sherwood with a tough opponent in Richard Montgomery

Only a 35-28 road loss at Quince Orchard on Oct. 10 is keeping the No. 15 Sherwood Warriors (7-1) from a flawless season. But it has been clear that they are arguably the second-best program among MCPS high schools this year by scoring an average of 34.6 points per game and are allowing an average of only 7.6. Four of their seven wins were shutouts. The Warriors will be one of the biggest threats in the postseason, but before that begins, they have a tough road game Thursday night against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (6-2). The Rockets are on a four-game winning streak, scoring an average of 33 points per game during that stretch.

Paint Branch and Churchill collide as a pair of one-loss teams

It’s a Thursday night contest that features two of the top MCPS teams not named Quince Orchard or Sherwood, as the hottest team in MCPS travels to Potomac to take on a team that only has one loss to its name. The Paint Branch Panthers (7-1) are on a seven-game winning streak, a run that began Sept. 11 after an opening-night loss to the Quince Orchard Cougars. Since then, the Panthers have scored an average of 43.57 points per game and have allowed an average of 4 points per game. They have gone over the 50-point mark four times and have surrendered 7 points or less in six of the seven games. The Panthers take on the Churchill Bulldogs (7-1), whose only loss, like the Panthers, came at the hands of the Cougars. The Bulldogs are scoring an average of 30 points per game and allowing an average of 9.25 points on defense. Six of their eight games have seen the Bulldogs allow 7 points or less.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase looking for strong finish

Before an Oct. 10 victory against the Walter Johnson Wildats, the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons were 2-3, unable to find consistency on either side of the ball. But a three-game winning streak that includes that victory against the Wildcats has the Barons sitting at 5-3, the first time they have been a game or more over .500. In their first five games, they were averaging 21.4 points per game. That number has spiked to 33.33 during their three-game winning streak. The Barons will look to finish strong on Thursday night, where they’ll travel to face the Whitman Vikings (3-5). The Vikings season has been a mirror of the Barons, as they have lost three straight after starting 3-2.