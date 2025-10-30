Fed workers flock to food bank at Gaithersburg church

As the government shutdown continues, some furloughed federal workers are reaching out for help with keeping food on the table. And an area food bank is answering the call.

In Gaithersburg, at Seneca Creek Community Church, boxes of food went out to federal workers and contractors in need. Among them was one federal worker who came to get boxes of food with her husband and young child.

“It’s hard that you don’t know when you’re going to get paid, how you’re going to pay your mortgage, your utilities, everything else. So it’s really hard. You cannot plan anything,” she said.

