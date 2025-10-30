Become a Member
Fed workers flock to food bank at Gaithersburg church

Last week, 150 boxes were handed out — this week it was 400

By Mike Murillo - WTOP
October 30, 2025 11:26 a.m. | Updated: October 30, 2025 11:34 a.m.
Volunteers at So What Else food pantry in North Bethesda on July 17 load water bottles onto trucks to be distributed in the community. Photo credit: Ginny Bixby

As the government shutdown continues, some furloughed federal workers are reaching out for help with keeping food on the table. And an area food bank is answering the call.

In Gaithersburg, at Seneca Creek Community Church, boxes of food went out to federal workers and contractors in need. Among them was one federal worker who came to get boxes of food with her husband and young child.

“It’s hard that you don’t know when you’re going to get paid, how you’re going to pay your mortgage, your utilities, everything else. So it’s really hard. You cannot plan anything,” she said.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

