Public Safety & Justice

Rockville resident charged with arson after North Bethesda apartment fire

Plus: Local agricultural group worries about data center development plans in Dickerson; Potomac family displaced after townhouse fire Thursday

By Staff
October 30, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: October 30, 2025 1:42 a.m.
Montgomery County police charged a Rockville resident with first-degree arson after allegedly “intentionally setting fire” to their apartment on the third floor of the Bethesda Park Condominiums in North Bethesda on Tuesday. A resident of the building was injured and taken to the hospital. [Montgomery Community Media]

Local agricultural group worries about data center development plans in Dickerson

As plans to redevelop the shuttered Dickerson coal power plant into a large-scale data center move along, an up-county, agricultural group is worried about the impacts of the center on the community. County Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe said she is “cautious” about changing zoning at the property to prohibit the project. [WAMU]

Potomac family displaced after townhouse fire Thursday

An electrical fire caused a two-alarm blaze at a townhome in Potomac on Thursday, resulting in more than $300,000 in damage. Residents of the home were displaced and their three dogs were taken to an animal hospital. [WJLA]

Today’s weather:

Rainy with a high near 66 degrees.

In case you missed it:

Our 2025 Gaithersburg City Election Voters Guide is here!

