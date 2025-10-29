Become a Member
Bethesda’s Woodmont Grill closes

Restaurant website did not provide explanation for ending service

By Sofia Appolonio
October 29, 2025 10:15 a.m. | Updated: October 29, 2025 10:27 a.m.
Woodmont Grill diners
Lunch crowd in the dining room at Woodmont Grill in Bethesda on August 16, 2019. Photo credit: Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

After more than three decades of serving customers, a post late Tuesday night on Woodmont Grill’s website announced its closure, effective immediately, without explanation.

The restaurant, located at 7715 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda, was owned by the Hillstone Restaurant group and, according to the Woodmont Grill Instagram account, had been in operation since 1992. The note on the website thanked patrons for “choosing us as a dining destination and allowing us to be part of your lives with many fond memories of good food and cheer.”

Woodmont Grill earned six recognitions in Bethesda Magazine’s Best of Bethesda 2025 Readers’ Picks, including winning best business lunch spot and best restaurant in Bethesda.

Hillstone Restaurant Group did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning from Bethesda Today requesting comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

