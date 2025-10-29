Upcounty Hub launches food pantry for furloughed federal employees  

The Upcounty Hub launched a food pantry specifically for furloughed federal workers after the number of people the group serves has increased due to the government shutdown. Since it started last week, its served 25 furloughed employees in need. [DC News Now]

Walt Whitman hosts inter-generational It’s Academic competition

The Walt Whitman High School class of 1970 team for the quiz show It’s Academic is challenging the school’s current team to a “Battle of the Whits” on Oct. 30. The competition is in honor of the class’s 55th reunion, which will also include a football game and a performance by comedian Robert Mac. [Montgomery County Media]

Bethesda cannabis company names new CEO

Bethesda-based cannabis company, Culta, named Joseph Andreae as its new CEO. Andreae plans to expand the production and cultivation aspects of its business and create a stronger brand identity. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 56 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

County Council announces $7.75 million to address government shutdown, other federal actions

MoCo planners recommend policy changes to boost multifamily housing production

Outback Steakhouse closes in downtown Silver Spring