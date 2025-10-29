Looking for a new job opportunity in MoCo? Here are five things you should know 

In light of federal job cuts and other changes to Montgomery County’s labor market, Bethesda Today hosted a networking event Wednesday to connect industry leaders and career coaches with residents looking for their next opportunity.

“We saw that there was a need to help support the community in this way and wanted to bring them together to provide resources and inspiration for people who were looking to find new career pathways,” said Jennifer Farkas, publisher of Bethesda Today.

The “Future of Work: Sustainable Career Pathways in Montgomery County” event brought about 140 people to the Universities at Shady Grove (USG) campus in Rockville.

The event included a panel discussion on the future of work and an informational presentation by Anthony Featherstone, executive director of WorkSource Montgomery. USG hosted the event in partnership with Bethesda Today.

- Advertisement -

Here’s what the experts had to say about what employers are looking for and how applicants can improve their job prospects:

Know who’s hiring for what roles

Featherstone said Wednesday that, while the market is tight, “there are still a ton of jobs out there” if you know where to look.

Montgomery County Public Schools, Amazon, Capital One, Leidos, MedStar and Booz Allen Hamilton all rank among the top employers hiring in the county right now, according to Featherstone.

Among the most in-demand occupations in the county are software engineering, nursing, retail sales and project management, Featherstone said.

Todd Cohen, a human resources leader with Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace firm headquartered in Bethesda, encouraged people to look beyond the physical location listed in a job posting to see if remote work is a possibility.

“Post-pandemic, that’s a big thing,” Cohen said. “Don’t be discouraged by not seeing a lot of jobs in Maryland – there’s work that can be done all over.”

Nimeet Kapoor, a human resources leader with Gaithersburg-based Adventist HealthCare, said all industries have a need for certain kinds of roles.

“The health care system gets supported by IT, they get supported by engineering, they get supported by finance,” Kapoor said. “Some of the things you may be doing or you have done in the past, that could really be applicable in a health care setting.”

Maintain and enhance your skill set

Scott Riley II, a professor in the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s pharmaceutical sciences program at USG, said now is “one of the best times” to pursue continuing education.

- Advertisement -

Riley said certificate programs and accelerated master’s degree programs are specifically tailored to career changers and other non-traditional students.

“A lot of the industry partners that we work with in our internship program really appreciate any kind of certificate that shows that you can be resilient and transition to a new field of specialization,” he said.

Taking online courses offered through Coursera, LinkedIn Learning and SkillUp Montgomery, offered through WorkSource Montgomery, can also help job seekers build new skills, Featherstone said. And volunteer work can help people keep existing skills sharp while in between jobs.

Talk to your network

Erin Steiner, a USG career adviser and certified career coach, said having a robust peer network can help people access both the visible and hidden job markets.

The visible job market refers to positions advertised on job boards and in other public places, while the hidden job market refers to positions only advertised through word of mouth.

“Things that we’re not necessarily seeing, you could get referred to,” Steiner said. “Because of that, networking is super important.”

In addition to peer networks, experts on Wednesday encouraged people to seek out mentorship during a job search.

“While you’re in the spirit of transition, tap into the people that just give you good advice,” Featherstone said. “Whether they raise their hand and say, ‘I am your mentor’ or not, I think tapping into positive energy helps you build your confidence, and job searching is tough.”

Steiner said that for people looking to change careers, organized mentorship programs such as the one offered at USG can be a good place to start.

Don’t fear AI, leverage it

Muhammad Ali Yousuf, director of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s master’s in data science program at USG, said claims about the ability of artificial intelligence to replace human workers are overblown.

“AI is a tool. It will remain a tool, and mankind has learned over a long period of time how to use these tools to make their lives easier,” Ali Yousuf said. “These systems are out there to help you, but you still need critical thinking skills to solve problems.”

Featherstone said WorkSource Montgomery encourages job seekers to leverage AI tools such as Career Dreamer and Interview Warmup by Google, as well as Rezi and ChatGPT.

“Our No. 1 tip is to please embrace AI,” Featherstone said. “Embrace it ethically, embrace it responsibly, but as you are doing your search for your next opportunity, there’s a lot of amazing tools that are out there.”

Learn to tell your career story

Paula Henderson, the chief people officer for United States Pharmacopeia, said today’s employers acknowledge that careers are no longer as linear as they once were.

The important thing, she said, is for candidates to learn to tell their career stories in ways that emphasize resilience and adaptability.

“If your road has included curves and valleys along the way, that’s OK. Lean into that,” Henderson said. “Be prepared with your story – your own, authentic story – about how you rebounded in the face of adversity.”

Public sector employees transitioning into private sector jobs should also look for ways to quantify their professional achievements, Cohen said.

“In the private sector, we want to know – how did you save costs? How did you improve efficiency? How did you take something that was this big and make it this big?” Cohen said. “That’s the stuff that you want to talk about in the interview.”

Check out Bethesda Today’s job resources guide for more information.