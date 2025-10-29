Local civic group calls for transparency in Albornoz replacement process 

A local civic group is calling for more transparency in the Montgomery County Council’s process for selecting a replacement for Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), who plans to step down in December.

In an Oct. 21 letter, the Montgomery County Civic Federation asked the council “to reconsider or vote against proceeding in closed session for any part of the process” for appointing Albornoz’s replacement.

Council President Kate Stewart has said that applications will be kept confidential for the initial round of interviews, which will occur in closed session, “in an effort to attract the best applicants.” The full-time position has an annual salary of $156,284.

The council will advance the top candidate or candidates to a public interview round, at which point their application materials and financial disclosures will be made available, according to Stewart.

- Advertisement -

Albornoz announced Oct. 16 his plans to resign his seat on Dec. 1. County Executive Marc Elrich (D) subsequently announced that he would nominate Albornoz to lead the county’s recreation department, a position Albornoz held for years before joining the council in 2018.

If a council vacancy occurs prior to Dec. 1 of the year preceding a statewide election, the county code requires a special election be held to fill it.

But because Albornoz’s resignation will take effect Dec. 1, the county won’t hold a special election to fill his seat. Instead, the council will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Albornoz’s four-year term, which ends Dec. 7, 2026.

In calling for more transparency in the process, the federation said that “removing initial screening, application materials, financial disclosures and initial interviews of top candidates from public view violates the intent of open government and the democratic process,” according to the letter.

“To proceed as if the public has no vested interest or stake in who represents them on the Council is disrespectful and undemocratic,” the letter continued. “There is no logical correlation between attracting the best applicants and keeping applications confidential from the public.”

In an interview on Monday, Stewart told Bethesda Today that she had received the federation’s letter but defended the decision to keep the initial round of interviews and applications private.

She said the decision was hers to make, but that no one else on the council objected to the process she outlined for appointing Albornoz’s replacement.

“We’re asking someone to take this position for less than a year,” Stewart said. “In order to do that, someone may need to leave a job, make other arrangements, and it is very different than when you decide to run for election.”

Asked whether multiple people would advance to the public interview round, Stewart said she could not say for sure without knowing how many have applied to fill the vacancy. The deadline to do so is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The last time the council had a vacancy that needed to be filled by appointment was in early 2014, when District 5 Councilmember Valerie Ervin (D) resigned her seat with 10 months remaining in her term to lead a nonprofit organization.

The council ultimately appointed Cherri Branson, a Congressional aide, to serve the remainder of Ervin’s term.

At the time, Bethesda Today reported that Branson was selected from a field of 18 applicants whose names and credentials were made public.

Only some of the 18 candidates in 2014 were interviewed by the council, but it is not clear based on reporting from the time whether any or all of the interviews happened in open session.

Bethesda Magazine contributing editor Louis Peck contributed to this story. He can be reached at lou.peck@bethesdamagazine.com.