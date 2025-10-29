From Bethesda Magazine: 28 things to do in November and December

Community Events

Nov. 1: Maryland Emancipation Day Celebration

Learn about the day in 1864 when enslaved people in the Maryland were freed with events at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park in Sandy Spring. Take a guided hike on the Underground Railroad Experience Trail (purchase tickets in advance), check out exhibitions at the Woodlawn Museum (free admission) and see a free presentation on slavery in Maryland and Washington, D.C. montgomeryparks.org

Nov. 2: Rockville 10K/5K

Runners take to the streets in the King Farm neighborhood for this annual race presented by the Montgomery County Road Runners Club (MCRRC) and the City of Rockville. A 1-mile fun run for kids precedes the start of the 10K. rockville10k5k.com

Nov. 11: Veterans Day Observances

Montgomery County, the Bethesda Urban Partnership and other local groups will observe Veterans Day at Bethesda’s Veterans Park with a guest speaker and music by Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School students. Dogs from Warrior Canine Connection, an organization that teaches veterans to train service dogs, will also be in attendance. bethesda.org

Gaithersburg also will hold an event with remarks, music and a wreath-laying ceremony at the City Hall Concert Pavilion. A reception with refreshments follows at the City Hall Gallery. gaithersburgmd.gov

Rockville’s mayor and council honor military veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony led by American Legion Post 86 and a rifle salute at Veterans Park in Rockville. rockvillemd.gov/668/veterans-day

Theater

Nov. 6-Jan. 4: Hello, Dolly!

Nova Y. Payton, who was born and raised in Washington, D.C., takes the stage at Olney Theatre Center in the title role of this classic musical that’s been a vehicle for stars including Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler. The show, which would be rated PG if it were a movie, according to the theater’s website, revolves around a widowed matchmaker who is trying to find a match for her client, but ends up falling in love herself. olneytheatre.org

Nov. 22-Jan. 4: The Snowman and the Snowdog

A sequel to Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman, this musical is based on an animated short film. With actors, puppetry and projections, Imagination Stage’s production tells the story of a boy who builds a snowman and a snow dog in his backyard. That night, the snow creatures come to life and the three go on a wintry adventure. It’s recommended for ages 4 to 10. imaginationstage.org

Nov. 26-Jan. 11: Frosty the Snow Man

Another story about a snowman who comes to life, this show at Adventure Theatre MTC in Glen Echo brings the classic character to the stage for a fun frolic before he melts. The show is appropriate for all ages. adventuretheatre-mtc.org

Nov. 28-Dec. 28: A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas

Actor Paul Morella’s one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol was a perennial holiday favorite at Olney Theatre Center for 15 years. When a health issue kept Morella from the stage last year, veteran actor Michael Russotto stepped in so the show could go on. Russotto returns this year, portraying nearly 50 characters in this true-to-the-original version of the tale. Due to the format and Victorian language, it’s recommended for age 11 and older. olneytheatre.org

Dec. 3-Jan. 4: Rules for Living

British playwright Sam Holcroft’s dark comedy is making its American debut at Bethesda’s Round House Theatre. The plot centers around a family’s stressful Christmas gathering, where the characters’ personal coping mechanisms are revealed and presented like rules in a game. It’s recommended for age 13 and older. roundhousetheatre.org

Holiday Happenings

Nov. 13-15: Museums & Makers Holiday Market

Find unique items from area museum gift shops and local artisans all in one place at this three-day market at The Mansion at Strathmore in North Bethesda. The event is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. strathmore.org

Nov. 15-Jan. 4: Light Up the Holidays

Lights strung through Glen Echo Park sparkle during Light Up the Holidays, a celebration featuring a lineup of family-friendly activities that includes a Holiday Art Show, Shop Arts Saturday and Winter’s Eve festival on Dec. 6. See performances and hands-on demonstrations by resident artists and enjoy refreshments. glenechopark.org/holidays

Nov. 21-Jan. 4: Garden of Lights

Brookside Gardens in Wheaton is full of colorful flowers, plants and animals during the holiday season, all made up of twinkling lights. Visitors can walk along a half-mile paved path through the park to view the light displays. montgomeryparks.org

Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Parade

The holiday season kicks off with this annual parade in downtown Silver Spring, featuring floats, costumed characters, marching bands, dance groups and an appearance by Santa. silverspringdowntown.com/events/thanksgiving-parade

Nov. 28-Dec. 31: Winter Lights Festival

Pack a thermos of hot chocolate, hop into the car and turn on some holiday tunes for a festive drive through Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, where you’ll cruise 3½ miles of more than 450 illuminated holiday displays and lit trees.

Don’t mind the cold? You can experience the light show on foot or via open-air trolley at special events before Winter Lights opens to vehicular traffic: Nov. 21 is the family-friendly S’more Lights, featuring trolley rides through the light displays, live music, food for purchase, hot drinks, crafts and selfies with Santa.

Nov. 22 is the MCRRC Run Under the Lights, a 5K run/walk along the course of the lights festival. mcrrcrununderlights.com

For the 21-plus crowd, Sip & Sparkle on Nov. 23 offers an open-air trolley ride through the lights and a heated tent featuring tastings from local wineries and breweries, hot chocolate and s’mores, live music, photos with Santa and a selfie station with props.

Bring your furry friend on Nov. 24 for Walk & Wag, where you can stroll with your pup to see the lights and then enjoy food, beverages and Santa selfies. gaithersburgmd.gov

Dec. 7: Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

Shop for handmade gifts, holiday decor, ornaments and crafts at this free outdoor market at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. The event features more than 70 artisans and small businesses. silverspringdowntown.com

Dec. 12: BSO: Cirque Nutcracker

Through dance, acrobatics and aerial skills, Troupe Vertigo performs a modern interpretation of the ballet as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs the Tchaikovsky score at The Music Center at Strathmore. strathmore.org

Dec. 16: Chanukah Fire Truck Parade

A fire truck parade with flashing lights, blaring sirens and a giant shining menorah winds through Rockville and Gaithersburg neighborhoods to celebrate Hanukkah. The event, organized by Chabad of Upper Montgomery County, kicks off at Rockville Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 on Hungerford Drive and ends at the Simcha Educational Center on Dufief Mill Road. The parade is followed by a public menorah lighting, entertainment including music and jugglers, plus doughnuts and latkes. ourshul.org

Variety

Nov. 7: Christine Baranski

Known for playing witty, powerful and sometimes bitingly sarcastic TV characters, including Diane Lockhart in The Good Wife, Agnes Van Rhijn in The Gilded Age and Maryann Thorpe in Cybill—a role for which she won an Emmy—Christine Baranski comes to the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center in Rockville for a discussion about her life and career. montgomerycollege.edu

Music

Nov. 16-17: Leon Thomas

The multitalented musician visits The Fillmore Silver Spring for two nights of performances a little more than a year after the 2024 release of Mutt, his second solo R&B album. Initially gaining fame as a child actor in Nickelodeon’s Victorious and in The Lion King on Broadway, he is now recognized for his talent in the music industry. He has collaborated with artists such as Ariana Grande, Rick Ross, Drake and SZA, winning a Grammy for his contributions to her song “Snooze.” fillmoresilverspring.com

Nov. 29: A Swingin’ Little Christmas! Starring Jane Lynch

Actress and comedian Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery of The Office, and Glee vocal arranger Tim Davis come to The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda for a winking tribute to the kitschy Christmas TV specials of the 1950s and ’60s. They’re backed by the Tony Guerrero Quintet jazz ensemble for classic carols and original songs, mixed with a dash of humor and nostalgia. strathmore.org

Dec. 5: Elf in Concert

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will provide the score during a screening of Elf at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. bsomusic.org

Dec. 7: Rare Essence

The quintessential Washington, D.C., go-go band brings its sound and party vibes to Germantown’s BlackRock Center for the Arts. blackrockcenter.org

Dec. 14: Béla Fleck and The Flecktones

The band returns to its original lineup for this performance at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. Joined by saxophonist Jeff Coffin and the Tuvan throat-singing ensemble Alash, they’ll perform jazzy versions of holiday tunes and fan favorites. strathmore.org

This appears in the November/December 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.