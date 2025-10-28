Police charge Silver Spring teen in bomb threat to Rockville medical practice

A 17-year-old boy from Silver Spring has been charged in connection with a bomb threat made to a Rockville doctor’s office on Oct. 23, Montgomery County police said Tuesday in a statement.

The teen was charged with threats of mass violence, telephone misuse, threats of arson, and providing false statements concerning a destructive device or toxic material, according to the statement. The case will be processed through the county Department of Juvenile Services.

County police didn’t provide the name of the suspect because he is under age 18.

Rockville Internal Medicine, a medical practice offering several specialties at 1201 Seven Locks Road in Rockville, received phone calls at 9:40 a.m. and 9:42 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to the statement. Both were believed to be from the same person, who stated there was a bomb in the building, according to police.

The building was evacuated and county police, Rockville city police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to determine the validity of the threat and “ensure the safety of the community,” according to the statement.

The threat was determined to be not valid, police said.

An investigation conducted by the county police Behavioral Assessment and Administrative Unit identified the boy as the caller, according to the statement.